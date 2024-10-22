Celebree School Debuts in Colorado with 2-Unit Signed Agreement

Early Childhood Education Franchise to Fill Demand for Quality Care in Greater Denver Market

Local Duo Andrea Frink and Edward Freehart Break into New State with Untapped Potential

The Couple Plans to Focus on Community Engagement as the Pillar of their New Business

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, marks a significant milestone with a two-unit signed agreement in Colorado. The new agreement brings Celebree's nationwide footprint up to 16 states. With site selection currently underway in the Denver and Douglas County area, the first location is slated to open in early fall of 2026.

The duo spearheading Celebree's entry into the state are Edward Freehart and Andrea Frink with a two-unit agreement.

The duo spearheading the entry into the state are Edward Freehart and Andrea Frink. Prior to joining the system, Frink spent her career in the early education field, with the majority of her time as a pre-school teacher for special education students. Freehart has a proven track record in managing various business relations, specifically in the automotive industry. With five children, the couple has seen firsthand the immense burden on parents in finding the necessary resources for their children. This fueled their search to bring a quality educational model to their community. In their research, the duo was introduced to Celebree School, where they saw the difference in curriculum, teacher support, and prioritization of nurturing children that their community was in need of.

"As a former educator and a parent, I have seen firsthand the toll that educators, children, and parents are currently facing with gaps in educational programs," said Andrea Frink. "That's what made Celebree School stick out to us. Not only could we see the difference in their approach to early education, we could see the passion and expertise from their team. Edward and I believe childhood education plays an essential role in life time fulfillment, providing kids with the tools and skills they need for a bright future. As parents, it means so much to us that our school will provide other parents and children in our community with a safe and nurturing environment to grow."

Marking Celebree School's entry into the state, the new locations underscore the untapped potential in Colorado as the brand continue aggressive development nationwide. Fueling this vision for growth is Founder and CEO of Celebree School Richard Huffman's belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. With Colorado continuing to rebound from the academic deficits the pandemic left behind, Celebree School is committed to its promise to Grow People Big and Small™ as it enters the state.

"Colorado is a growing market with a strong demand for high-quality early childhood education, and we're excited to bring Celebree School into this vibrant community with qualified partners," said Huffman. "Our expansion here reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of families by providing exceptional learning environments that nurture both personal and academic growth. As population across the state continues to expand, we're ready to grow alongside it, empowering the next generation through education."

Celebree School is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School