Celebree School Founder Richard Huffman Appointed to Maryland Higher Education Commission

Governor Wes Moore appoints longtime education and business leader to statewide higher education commission

Confirmed by the Maryland Senate and set to begin a five-year term on July 1, 2026

Brings more than three decades of experience in education, workforce development, and organizational leadership

BALTIMORE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs, has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore to serve on the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), the statewide body responsible for coordinating higher education policy, planning, and oversight across Maryland.

Huffman was confirmed by the Maryland Senate Executive Nominations Committee on April 9, 2026, and will begin serving a five-year term on July 1, 2026.

"I am honored to be appointed by Governor Moore and grateful for the opportunity to serve." Post this Richard Huffman has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore to serve on the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC).

"I am honored to be appointed by Governor Moore and grateful for the opportunity to serve," said Huffman. "The common thread throughout my career has been a commitment to helping people reach their full potential through education. Few investments have a more profound and lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities. I look forward to contributing my experience, learning from my fellow commissioners, and supporting efforts that create opportunities, expand access, and empower Marylanders to achieve their goals and make meaningful contributions to their communities."

Since founding Celebree School in 1994, Huffman has dedicated his career to expanding educational opportunities for children, families, and communities. What began as a single school has grown into one of the nation's leading early childhood education franchises.

Helping Shape the Future of Higher Education in Maryland

The Maryland Higher Education Commission serves as the coordinating board for the state's higher education system, helping align educational priorities with workforce, economic development, and student success goals. The Commission plays an important role in balancing the needs of the University System of Maryland, community colleges, independent colleges and universities, and workforce-focused education providers under a coordinated statewide vision.

"This appointment reflects what so many people who have worked with Richie already know: he is deeply passionate about the role education plays in changing lives," said Sam Commodari, Director of Corporate Engagement and Government Affairs at Celebree School. "He has spent decades building pathways for students to learn, grow, and succeed, and he understands that strong educational systems are essential to the future of our workforce, our economy, and our communities. We are incredibly proud to see him bring that perspective to this important statewide role."

A Career Dedicated to Educational Opportunity

Over the past three decades, Huffman has built a career at the intersection of education, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. In addition to growing Celebree School into a nationally recognized early childhood education organization, he has championed initiatives focused on talent development, leadership growth, and creating opportunities for individuals and families to succeed.

His leadership has guided the growth of both Celebree School and Huffman Family Brands while remaining grounded in a belief that education is one of the most powerful tools for strengthening communities and expanding opportunity.

To learn more about Huffman, please visit: https://franchise.celebree.com/meet-our-ceo/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education, offering infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School