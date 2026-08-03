Celebree School Study Reveals 88% of Americans Wish Their Children Played More Like They Did Growing Up

Parents Reflect Growing Concerns Over Screens, Creativity, and Child Development

A Growing Wave of Nostalgia is Reshaping Modern Parenting

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new national survey commissioned by Celebree School, one of the nation's leading early childhood education franchises, 88% of American wish their children played more like they did growing up, underscoring a growing desire to reclaim the simple, imagination-driven experiences many feel are disappearing from childhood.

Nearly 9 in 10 Parents Wish Their Kids Had More of the Childhood They Remember, New Survey Finds Speed Speed Parents say childhood isn't what is used to be, according to new Celebree School study

The research, conducted by Talker Research, surveyed 2,000 American parents with young children, 11 and under, and paints a picture of parents navigating an increasingly screen-saturated world while yearning for more creativity, independent play, and meaningful family connection.

The findings arrive as families head into National Family Fun Month, when many are looking for affordable, meaningful ways to spend time together before the school year begins.

"The best childhood memories are often created in the moments when nothing was planned," said Kristen Miller, Vice President of Education at Celebree School. "The moments children often say they're bored can actually become the moments when they imagine, create, tell stories, solve problems, and develop skills they'll carry for life. That's where some of childhood's greatest learnings begin."

Childhood Memories Parents Miss Most

When asked which childhood activities they miss most, respondents overwhelmingly pointed to the simple experiences that defined growing up:

Hide-and-seek (41%)

Riding bikes (39%)

Sleepovers (39%)

Playing with neighborhood friends (38%)

Parents also shared what they wish their own children did more often today. The top responses included:

Riding bikes (35%)

Reading books (35%)

Family dinners (34%)

Nature walks (31%)

Parents Believe Boredom has Value

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of parents say they feel pressure to constantly entertain their children, while 30% experience guilt or anxiety about screen time multiple times every day.

At the same time, parents recognize the importance of allowing children space to entertain themselves.

75% believe experiencing boredom helps children become more creative

66% say cultivating imagination is very important for early childhood development

67% believe screens make it harder for children to use their imagination

Screens are Reshaping Childhood

Respondents overwhelmingly agreed that childhood today looks dramatically different than it did one generation ago.

The biggest differences parents identified include:

More time on screens and devices (67%)

More time indoors (56%)

Less outdoor play (34%)

Imagination Still Matters

When asked which activities best encourage storytelling and imagination, respondents ranked outdoor exploration first (49%), followed by reading books (44%), building forts or structures (36%), and imaginative toy play (33%).

Those responses closely mirror what early childhood educators have observed for decades: children build literacy, communication, and critical thinking skills through play.

"Some of the most important learning happens during unstructured play," added Miller. "Whether children are building forts, inventing games, or reading to stuffed animals, they're developing language, confidence, creativity and a lifelong love of learning."

For more information on Celebree School, please visit https://www.celebree.com/

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Survey Methodology

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 American parents of young children (0-11); the survey was commissioned by Celebree School and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 7 and July 13, 2026.

SOURCE Celebree School