Celebree School Invests in Scalable Development Infrastructure to Accelerate Franchise Growth

Enhanced Support Model Helps Franchise Owners Navigate Development Process with Greater Confidence and Efficiency

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a franchise leader in early childhood education with roots dating back to 1994, announces a significant expansion of its franchise development infrastructure designed to support continued growth across key markets nationwide.

As demand for high-quality early childhood education continues to outpace supply in many communities, Celebree School is strengthening the systems, resources, and expertise available to franchise owners throughout the development journey – from market selection and site evaluation to construction, opening, and ongoing operations.

Celebree's enhanced support model helps franchisees navigate development process with confidence and efficiency Post this

Building a More Efficient Path to School Openings – Expanded Development Platform Includes:

Dedicated leadership focused exclusively on real estate and construction.

Internal site underwriting and evaluation before opportunities are presented to franchise candidates.

A growing network of pre-approved architects, contractors, and specialized vendors.

Enhanced relationships with lenders and development partners.

Structured milestone-based support throughout site selection, construction, and school opening.

"Opening a childcare center is one of the most complex projects in franchising," said Mark Lubin, Chief Development Officer of Celebree School. "Success requires the right real estate strategy, construction expertise, and development support. That's why we've invested in scalable infrastructure that helps franchisees navigate the process with greater confidence and helps position them for long-term success."

The initiative comes as childcare operators across the industry face rising construction costs, longer development timelines, and increasing competition for high-quality real estate. In response, Celebree School has focused on creating more efficient and scalable development processes that help franchisees navigate today's evolving market conditions.

Adaptive Reuse Creates New Growth Opportunities

As commercial real estate continues to evolve, more second-generation spaces are becoming viable opportunities for childcare centers.

"Brands that can effectively evaluate and retrofit existing properties will have a meaningful advantage when it comes to speed to market," added Lubin. "We're building systems that allow franchisees to assess opportunities quickly and make informed development decisions."

Unlike many emerging franchisors, Celebree School continues to operate company-owned locations, providing real-time operational insights – such as adaptive reuse opportunities – that help inform site selection, facility design, and development best practices.

Supporting Growth in High-Demand Markets

The company's growth strategy focuses on expanding within both major metropolitan areas and high-potential emerging markets where demand for early childhood education remains strong. Current target growth markets include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Indianapolis, and Phoenix.

"Childcare is becoming recognized as essential community infrastructure," added Lubin. "Developers, municipalities, and landlords increasingly understand the value that quality early childhood education brings to families and neighborhoods. We're committed to providing franchisees with the tools and support they need to capitalize on that opportunity."

Strong Economics Continue to Drive Interest

For entrepreneurs seeking a purpose-driven franchise opportunity in the growing early childhood education sector, Celebree School's enhanced development support platform represents another step in the company's commitment to franchisee performance and sustainable long-term growth.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Celebree School's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $2.26M AUV for company-operated schools open and operating throughout 2025**. Recently, Celebree introduced a 0% royalty incentive for new franchise owners*.

For more information about Celebree School franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.celebree.com/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*This is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can be made only by means of a Franchise Disclosure Document that has been registered and approved by the appropriate agency in your state, if your state requires such registration.

**Based on annual financial performance results for the 26 Company-Operated Schools across Maryland and Delaware that were considered "mature" and that were operated by our affiliates that were open and operating throughout 2025. A mature school is defined as a School that has been open for at least 24 months. This information is presented in Item 19 of our April 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document along with additional financial performance data related to the performance of our outlets. If you purchase a franchise, your results may differ from the represented performance. We can't guarantee the success of any franchise and you must accept the risk of not doing as well.

SOURCE Celebree School