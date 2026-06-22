Celebree School Grand Opening Brings Nurturing Early Education to Cross Creek Ranch

Local Families Invited to Grand Opening on July 10 to Explore Curriculum-Based Programs for Children Six Weeks- 12 Years

FULSHEAR, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, opened its newest school on May 18 in Cross Creek Ranch. Located at 6511 Skyline Dr., the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Texas's early education standards.

To celebrate the new location, Celebree School of Cross Creek Ranch will host an on-site grand opening and ribbon-cutting event on July 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a summer garden party theme. For event details and updates, visit https://www.celebree.com/cross-creek-ranch-tx/ and follow the school on Facebook at and Instagram.

Celebree School of Cross Creek Ranch is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Krishna and Parth Kikani, who follow a shared interest in building a business rooted in both community and long-term impact. Originally from India, Krishna moved to the U.S. in 2021 with a background in marketing and experience in real estate, later transitioning into early childhood education where she developed a strong interest in child development. Combined with Parth's operational experience managing family-owned businesses, including entertainment and self-storage concepts, the couple was drawn to pursue a franchise aligned with their values. After being introduced to Celebree's focus on emotional development and its "conscious discipline" approach, the pair saw an opportunity to bring a different kind of early education model to the growing Fulshear community.

"We wanted to build something meaningful, where children feel understood and supported from the very start," said Krishna Kikani. "That's what drew us to Celebree, and what we hope to bring to families here."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™ and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 30-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're proud to welcome Krishna and Parth into our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "They bring a deep commitment to children, families, and the community that perfectly reflects our mission to Grow People Big and Small, and we look forward to seeing Cross Creek Ranch families flourish with the support of our dedicated team and enriching programs."

Celebree School – Cross Creek Ranch is open Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Cross Creek Ranch, please visit https://www.celebree.com/cross-creek-ranch-tx/ or call (346) 615-0102.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Allie Shust, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (773) 849-3506

SOURCE Celebree School