Celebree School Awards New Franchise Agreement in Phoenix, Marking First Arizona Location

With a Commitment to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School Expands Access to High-Quality Education

PHOENIX, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs, is entering Arizona with a new franchise agreement in Phoenix. The new school will offer a nurturing, curriculum-based environment that supports the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Arizona's early education standards.

Arizona's Demand for Early Childhood Education

Arizona's growing communities and evolving business landscape present a strong opportunity for Celebree School to continue to expand its footprint and serve more families seeking quality early childhood education options.

The monumental Phoenix agreement follows Celebree School's recent signings in Grand Rapids, MI, and Philadelphia, PA, further reflecting the brand's commitment to nationwide development in key growth markets.

"Arizona is exactly the kind of market where Celebree School is looking to grow," said Mark Lubin, Chief Development Officer of Celebree School. "With more families moving into the state, we see great opportunity to continue our expansion with more locations across Arizona and bring our proven model to franchisees looking to make a difference in their community."

The Celebree School Approach to Education

Celebree School was founded on the promise to Grow People Big and Small™, believing that success in early childhood development stems from both a strong, research-based curriculum and meaningful connections that extend beyond the classroom. Each school provides an engaging environment where children are encouraged to explore, socialize, and build independence, while bringing together a village of parents, children, and educators dedicated to supporting the whole child and the whole family.

At the core of Celebree School's approach is The Creative Curriculum® by Teaching Strategies, a nationally recognized, research-based program built to encourage exploration, creativity, and critical thinking through hands-on learning experiences. The curriculum has been trusted by early childhood educators for decades.

Scalable Franchise Opportunity Built for Long-Term Growth

Celebree School continues to experience strong multi-unit growth across the country, with franchisees drawn to the brand's 30-plus-year history, proven systems, comprehensive training, and mission-driven approach to early childhood education.

Recently, Celebree introduced a 0% royalty incentive for new franchise owners* and veteran incentive, further enhancing the brand's value proposition for prospective owners seeking both impact and long-term business opportunities in a resilient education sector.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Celebree School's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $2.26M AUV for company-operated schools open and operating throughout 2025.**

For more information about Celebree School franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.celebree.com/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*This is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can be made only by means of a Franchise Disclosure Document that has been registered and approved by the appropriate agency in your state, if your state requires such registration.

**Based on annual financial performance results for the 26 Company-Operated Schools across Maryland and Delaware that were considered "mature" and that were operated by our affiliates that were open and operating throughout 2025. A mature school is defined as a School that has been open for at least 24 months. This information is presented in Item 19 of our April 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document along with additional financial performance data related to the performance of our outlets. If you purchase a franchise, your results may differ from the represented performance. We can't guarantee the success of any franchise and you must accept the risk of not doing as well.

SOURCE Celebree School