Celebree School Promotes Kristen Miller to Vice President of Education

Early Childhood Education Leader to Advance Curriculum, Quality, and Kindergarten Readiness

BALTIMORE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs, announces the promotion of Kristen Miller from Director of Education to Vice President of Education. In this expanded role, Miller will continue advancing Celebree's educational strategy, strengthening curriculum excellence, supporting teacher development, and ensuring children across the Celebree system receive an exceptional early learning experience.

"I am honored to continue working alongside our educators and leaders to ensure every Celebree child receives the support, encouragement, and learning opportunities they need to succeed," said Miller. "Early childhood is a critical time in a child's development, and we have an incredible responsibility and opportunity to make those years meaningful."

"Kristen's leadership has helped position Celebree as a recognized leader in early childhood education" Post this

Advancing Celebree's Investment in Educational Excellence

Miller's promotion reflects Celebree's ongoing investment in educational excellence as it continues to expand its network of high-quality early childhood education schools. In her previous role as Director of Education, she helped strengthen curriculum implementation, educator support systems, and accreditation efforts to help maintain rigorous quality standards and continuous improvement throughout the Celebree network.

"Providing the highest quality early childhood education requires a relentless commitment to children, families, and the educators who guide them," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "Kristen has been instrumental in elevating our educational standards and ensuring that every Celebree classroom delivers meaningful learning experiences that help children build confidence, curiosity, and the skills they need for lifelong success."

A Recognized Early Childhood Education Expert and Advocate

Miller brings more than two decades of experience in early childhood education, including classroom teaching, educational leadership, accreditation work, and curriculum development. She joined Celebree School in 2015 as a School Director before advancing to Director of Accreditation in 2016 and Director of Education in 2022. Her expertise has made her a trusted voice in the industry.

Miller currently serves on the Board of the Maryland Child Care Association and represents Celebree nationally through the Early Care and Education Consortium, helping advance conversations around quality early learning and the future of childcare.

"Kristen's leadership has helped position Celebree as a recognized leader in early childhood education," added Huffman. "Her passion for children, commitment to educators, and deep understanding of what creates meaningful learning environments make her uniquely qualified to lead our educational vision."

Preparing Children for Kindergarten and Lifelong Success

For Miller, the impact of early childhood education can be measured by one important milestone: kindergarten readiness.

"My report card is children's readiness for kindergarten," Miller often says – a philosophy that reflects her belief that quality early learning should prepare children academically, socially, emotionally, and developmentally for their next stage of growth.

Through an intentionally designed curriculum, purposeful play, hands-on experiences, and supportive teacher interactions, children at Celebree develop foundational skills across key areas of development, including language and literacy, mathematics, creativity, physical development, problem-solving, and social-emotional learning.

Leading the Next Chapter of Educational Excellence at Celebree

As Vice President of Education, Miller will continue leading Celebree's educational strategy while expanding her focus on building a team dedicated to advancing classroom quality, educator development, curriculum innovation, and exceptional preschool environments throughout the organization. Miller and her team will also continue to work closely with franchise owners and school leaders to support curriculum implementation, maintain brand standards, and help new schools launch and deliver high-quality educational experiences.

Through its commitment to children, families, and educators, Celebree School continues to advance its promise to Grow People Big and Small™. For more than 30 years, Celebree School has focused on supporting not only children, but also families, educators, and communities through meaningful relationships, high-quality education, and a culture centered on growth and care.

For more information on Celebree School, please visit https://www.celebree.com/

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School