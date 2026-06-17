Celebree School Proudly Selected as the Largest Authorized Provider of Maryland's Pre-K Expansion Grant Program

Nine Celebree School Locations to Expand Access to High-Quality, Affordable Pre-K Education

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School is proud to announce nine of its Maryland locations have been officially authorized through the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to participate in the state's Pre-K Expansion Grant Program, making Celebree School the largest authorized provider of the Pre-K Expansion Grant program in Maryland.

Through this partnership, qualifying families may access FREE, high-quality Pre-K education in a safe, nurturing, and holistic learning environment designed to prepare children for kindergarten and beyond.

Nine Celebree School Locations to Expand Access to High-Quality, Affordable Pre-K Education Post this

The initiative reflects Celebree School's ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality childcare and early childhood education for families across Maryland while helping reduce financial barriers.

In celebration of this milestone and its continued commitment to supporting children and families, Celebree School will donate $50 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland for every new student registered and started between now and August 31*.

At the center of this commitment is the Celebree Promise – to Grow People Big and Small™. For more than 30 years, Celebree School has focused on supporting not only children, but also families, educators, and communities through meaningful relationships, high-quality education, and a culture centered on growth and care.

Participating Celebree School locations include:

Celebree School of Perry Hall

Celebree School of Bowie

Celebree School of Tech Court

Celebree School of Forest Hill

Celebree School of Bel Air

Celebree School of Severna Park

Celebree School of Mt. Airy

Celebree School of Ellicott City

Celebree School of Frederick

Expanding Access to Affordable, High-Quality Early Education

Celebree School's Pre-K Expansion Grant classrooms follow the same educational philosophy and quality standards that are designed around the whole child – academically, socially, emotionally, and developmentally.

Highly qualified teachers with bachelor's degrees in early childhood education or related fields

Structured, play-based learning environments

Social-emotional learning and kindergarten readiness support

Individualized instruction tailored to each child's development

School-day schedules aligned with local public-school calendars

Families may also utilize Maryland Child Care Scholarship (CCS) funding toward before and after-care options through Celebree School's wrap-around care programs, further reinforcing Celebree School's commitment to affordability and accessibility.

"At the end of the day, our mission and vision at Celebree School is to provide high-quality childcare to every child," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "Through the Pre-K Expansion Grant program, Celebree can expand access to preschool education for more families across Maryland. This partnership allows more children to have the strong educational foundation they deserve. We're also proud that every new enrollment through August 31 will help support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland and the important work they do for families in our community."

Eligibility and Enrollment Information

Children must be four years old by September 1 of the enrolling school year to qualify for the program. Additional eligibility criteria may include household income guidelines, housing instability, and other qualifying factors established by the state of Maryland. Enrollment capacity is limited to approximately 20 students per participating school location.

Families interested in learning whether they qualify are encouraged to contact their local Celebree School directly. School leadership teams will guide families through the eligibility verification and enrollment process.

For more information on Celebree School's Pre-K Expansion Grant Program, please visit https://www.celebree.com/maryland-pre-k-expansion-grant/

For more information on Celebree School, please visit https://www.celebree.com/

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*Offer valid at participating locations

SOURCE Celebree School