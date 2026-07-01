Celebree School Unveils $20,000 Incentive for Veteran Franchisees

Top Early Childhood Education Franchise Expands Commitment to Veteran Entrepreneurship with New Veteran Franchise Incentive

BALTIMORE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs, honors those who have served the United States with its Veteran Incentive Program designed to support veterans pursuing franchise ownership within the growing education sector.

As part of the program, qualified veteran franchise owners will receive $20,000 off the Initial Franchise Fee for their first Celebree School location. This incentive reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting service members transitioning into business ownership and expanding access to franchise opportunities built around purpose-driven leadership and local impact.

"As a brand centered around leadership, service, and community, supporting veterans through franchise ownership is a natural extension of who we are," said Mark Lubin, Chief Development Officer of Celebree School. "Veterans bring an incredible level of discipline, accountability, and operational expertise that aligns with our franchise system and our mission of positively impacting the communities we service."

To qualify for the incentive, franchisees must meet the following requirements:

One owner holding at least a 51% ownership interest in the franchise entity must be an honorably discharged United States military veteran

The veteran owner must serve as the Operating Principal of the school

Franchisees must execute a Franchise Agreement and Veteran Incentive Addendum

As a member of the International Franchise Association's VetFran program, Celebree School continues to support veterans pursuing franchise ownership through a proven model, structured training, and ongoing operational support.

Veteran Franchisees Bringing Leadership to Local Communities

Existing franchisees Jenny and Chris Stine, owners of Celebree School of Franklin – Cool Springs, exemplify the leadership and service-focused mindset veterans bring to entrepreneurship. Chris, a former United States Marine Corps officer who served tours in Afghanistan and the Republic of Georgia, says many of the principles that guided his military career continue to shape their approach to business ownership today.

Since opening the first Celebree School location in the Nashville market, the Stines have built strong community roots, retained key teaching staff, and quickly established a trusted reputation among local families.

"Military service teaches you that accountability starts with you," said Chris Stine. "Whether you're leading Marines or leading a business, people are counting on you to show up, make decisions, and create an environment where others can succeed. That mindset has been invaluable as we embarked on franchising."

Jenny Stine, who grew up in a military family and has long been involved in education and community service, said Celebree School aligned naturally with their family's values and long-term goals.

"We wanted to build something meaningful for families in our community while creating a positive culture for children and teachers alike," said Jenny Stine. "Celebree gave us the opportunity to combine our leadership experience, passion for education, and commitment to service into something truly impactful."

Franchise Growth Opportunities Rooted in Purpose and Performance

The Veteran Incentive comes on the heels of Celebree School's new Royalty Incentive, as it continues expanding across high-demand markets nationwide, attracting franchisees seeking a mission-driven franchise opportunity in the early childhood education industry. The brand's established model, training infrastructure, and strong unit-level performance continue to position Celebree as a quality business opportunity for both first-time and experienced operators.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Celebree School's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $2.26M AUV for company-operated schools open and operating throughout 2025.*

"With prime territories available across the country, we are focused on growing with franchise partners who are passionate about leadership and community impact," added Lubin. "Veterans embody so many of the qualities that make successful franchise owners, and we are proud to support them as a VetFran member and through this incentive."

For more information on Celebree School franchise opportunities for veterans, please visit https://franchise.celebree.com/.

For veterans looking to learn more about franchising and a potential fit with Celebree School, feel free to book an exploratory call with franchisee consultant and Air Force veteran Rich Roneree.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*Based on annual financial performance results for the 26 Company-Operated Schools across Maryland and Delaware that were considered "mature" and that were operated by our affiliates that were open and operating throughout 2025. A mature school is defined as a School that has been open for at least 24 months. See Item 19 of our April 13, 2026, Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

SOURCE Celebree School