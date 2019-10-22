Celebrities celebrate the moustache in the name of men's health

Moustache Facts features comedians Stephen Fry and Stephen Merchant, actor David Oyelowo, adventurer and survival expert Bear Grylls, fashion expert Tan France, and former Pussycat Doll and self-confessed Mo fanatic, Nicole Scherzinger.

The celebrities are encouraging men to join history's iconic hairy upper lips by growing their own Mo's to raise funds and awareness for Movember.

Stephen Merchant said: "The sexiest men who ever lived all have moustaches: Tom Selleck, Burt Reynolds, the Swedish chef from the Muppets. Feel sexy by growing a Mo this Movember and help to change the face of men's health."

Bear Grylls said: "Of all the things I've done in my career, taking the plunge and growing a moustache has resulted in the most response from folk around the world. Of course, in the wild, a hairy upper lip is an essential for warmth and stealth - so this Movember – join us and grow a Mo. Because whatever you grow will save a bro."

Having battled a bipolar disorder and surviving prostate cancer himself, Stephen Fry is passionate about raising awareness for Movember's cause areas.

Fry said: "Movember is something very close to my heart. I've been personally affected by two of their three main cause areas, so how could I not get involved and support their work? It's so important we talk about men's health issues, and growing a Mo is a great way to spark those conversations. History shows some of the most successful men in the world had moustaches – don't miss out on your chance to be one of them."

Movember encourages men around the world to embrace the moustache in every glorious form. The itchy one, the patchy one or even the lopsided one - they all help fight prostate cancer, testicular cancer and male suicide. Whether men fly solo or join up with a team, adding hair to their upper lip raises funds and awareness for vital men's health issues.

Mo Bros should sign up at www.movember.com/mofact and start with a clean-shaven face on Friday, November 1st. After that, it's as simple as growing and grooming a moustache for the rest of the month. Remember, no beards. Then ask friends, family, or colleagues to support their Mo by donating on Movember.com.

Tips for growing a Moustache

Be prepared: Aim for a style that will grace your face, but embrace the moustache that nature gives you, because whatever you grow will save a bro. Be brave: The first few days can be uncomfortable as your Mo takes shape. Ride it out to encourage donations. Ignore the itching: Remind yourself that men have endured worse in the past. You can stand a little face tickle. Shape your moustache: Learn the proper grooming techniques. A great Mo comes down to great grooming. Nurture it and keep it clean: Look after your Mo, and your Mo will look after you.

More information:

sheryl.tirol@movember.com

310-450-3399

About Movember:

Movember is the leading global men's health charity.

The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support projects that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To learn more, visit Movember.com.

SOURCE Movember