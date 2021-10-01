Celebrities, Champagne, and Cosmetic Demos at Red Carpet Grand Opening of Engineered Aesthetics

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of guests joined renowned Las Vegas plastic surgeon Dr. Nitin J. Engineer on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of his namesake plastic surgery and aesthetics center.

Dr. Engineer's flagship facility, Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute and Med Spa, houses a surgical center and non-surgical med spa which together offer everything from facelifts to fillers.

Nominated by Real Vegas readers as one of 2021's Greatest Medical Minds, Engineer is an accredited and fellowship-trained plastic surgeon who specializes in facial and body plastic and reconstructive cosmetic surgery. He is also the founder, CEO, and principal surgeon at the all-new Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute.

Engineer opened his first facility in Las Vegas on January 17, 2020, immediately prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Vegas strong, he and his team weathered that storm all while putting patient safety at the forefront.

Following a period of personal reflection unlike any other for many patients—not to mention back-to-back virtual video conferencing calls as commerce moved into personal residences statewide—Dr. Engineer discovered a vastly increased desire from patients for even more personally enhancing cosmetic treatments.

"Covid put a wrench in the works," he says. "But you've got to think about it positively. You've got to think about all the things that have come out of it. It really slowed me down into, 'How am I going to structure this new practice?' and really doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work," he says.

"Everything we've done for our patients, our patient education, the structure, the infrastructure, and our practice has been really well calculated, and really well thought out. And the services and products we are providing to this community are much more elevated now."

Years in the making, Engineer's new facility marks the fulfillment of a long-time goal as well as the beginning of the next chapter in helping his patients look as good and as youthful as they feel within.

"Vegas Baby! Got the full red carpet treatment as I was welcomed at the #EmsculptNeo bus by Dr. Nitin Engineer to celebrate the grand opening of his Engineered Aesthetics," shared actress, supermodel, and singer Carmen Electra on Instagram. Electra espoused her love for two procedures in particular offered at Engineered Aesthetics: Emsculpt and Emsella, which use radiofrequency energy to safely burn fat and build muscle—"even while enjoying a little treat!"

Here's to helping many thousand more patients let their light shine through and become the beauty they see in themselves.



Contact:

Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute

https://www.engineeredaesthetics.com/

880 Seven Hills Drive, Suite 170 Henderson, NV 89052

(702) 935-4707



Media Contact:

Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute

[email protected]

(702) 935-4707

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12887636

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute