Celebrities Come Out to Support All It Takes® Youth Leadership Fundraiser at Earth Friendly Products

Hollywood celebrities including Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time, Twelve Years a Slave), Francis Fisher (Titanic, Fargo), and Kendrick Sampson (Vampire Diaries, How to Get Away with Murder) joined Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies, The Descendants) and Lori Woodley, founders of All It Takes®, to celebrate the success that the organization has had in transforming the lives of tens of thousands of middle school students. Douglas Smith (Big Love, The Bye Bye Man), Isidora Goreshter (Shameless, Petal Pushers) and Ricky Garcia of Forever in Your Mind, which performed at the event, were also among the celebrities at the event.

All It Takes® Youth Leadership Programs teach young people to create sustainable, positive change among their peers, family members, society and the environment through on-site school programming and overnight trainings. "Our programs teach young people at a critical life stage to practice empathy, compassion, responsibility and purpose to create sustainable, positive change in school, at home and in their communities," said Lori Woodley.

"All It Takes and Earth Friendly Products share the same goal of creating bold and compassionate leaders for the next generation who will help create a safer, greener planet," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, president and CEO of Earth Friendly Products®. "Last year I sent my daughter and her Girl Scout Troop to the All It Takes camp in Malibu, California, where they had amazing, life-changing experiences," she added. "They came away with greater confidence and more empathy for themselves, each other, their families, and our environment."

Lori Woodley, who founded All It Takes® with her daughter Shailene Woodley, the multiple award-winning actress, said, "Earth Friendly Products embodies everything All It Takes believes our future can be, if the next generation can learn to look out for and care for one another. Earth Friendly Products— which provides its employees a high minimum wage and family-friendly benefits—is committed to investing in our youth, the environmental stewards of tomorrow."

For more information about All It Takes®, please visit allittakes.org.

ABOUT ALL IT TAKES®

All It Takes® (AIT) creates proactive, preventative programs that develop an intrinsic desire in our youth to "Look after one another rather than go after one another." After 25 years working as a counselor in public schools, Lori Woodley is now using her expertise to provide impactful curricula, programs, and trainings that tackle the real issues young people struggle with every day. Equipping youth with the fortitude needed to face the challenges they care about most, All It Takes is inspiring meaningful change using a simple and powerful motivation – NOTICE, CHOOSE, ACT® – to assist youth in their decision-making process. When youth are empowered to understand their ability to create the change they want to see in the world, and have the opportunity to connect and learn from one another in meaningful, productive ways, schools become safer, more trusted communities where everyone's emotional, social and academic aspirations can thrive. The organization teaches students the skills needed to create purposefully designed positive outcomes for themselves, others, and the planet. AIT envisions a world where all people are given the tools and education they need to understand their self-worth and inspire sustainable forward momentum. A nonprofit, All It Takes is providing youth from all walks of life with the awareness, empathy, and self-confidence they need to mature into well-rounded, emotionally intelligent adults who will embrace compassion, act boldly and be responsible for their actions.

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS™ products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that the product has proven superior performance. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS™ for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online at www.ecos.com and www.babyecos.com.

