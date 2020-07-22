Celebrities Come Together to Design One-of-a-Kind Face Masks for COVID-19 Relief Auction: MASKrAID

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mending Kids, a nonprofit organization is hosting its first ever "MASKrAID Campaign" virtual online auction to raise funds for the ongoing shortages of PPE for frontline health care workers, teachers and students in disadvantaged communities. The auction will launch on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



Up for bid will be a collection of one-of-a-kind celebrity designed/illustrated masks. Matthew McConaughey, Thandie Newton, Kaia Gerber, Gene Simmons, Courteney Cox, Sam Elliott, and dozens more iconic and civic-minded individuals have come together in support of Mending Kids' commitment to serve children, teachers, and frontline workers in areas suffering from the financial devastation of the pandemic.



Over the past few months COVID-19 has worsened and amplified the health disparity gap among disproportionately inequitable populations. With the push to open schools, educators are the new frontline workers. As in-person learning resumes, these communities will have an urgent and overwhelming need for basic safety supplies.



Like many organizations, Mending Kids has also been affected by the pandemic, but rather than close its doors, the nonprofit has taken a proactive stance by redirecting its efforts to serve and bring relief to local communities in need. The "MASKrAID Campaign" aims to fight health disparities in depressed areas.



The first weeklong auction opens to the public on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. MASKrAID will not be a typical auction, but a powerful and impactful event to raise awareness, support the vulnerable and save lives. To help raise critical funds, promote iconic individuals and learn more about MASKrAID please visit https://www.maskraid.org/.



"More importantly, we have always been champions of addressing health disparity and we think that MASKrAID will be a great opportunity for iconic individuals to come together and throw their mask in the ring in support of kids everywhere." -Isabelle Fox, Executive Director Mending Kids



About Mending Kids



Mending Kids is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that provides free life-saving critical surgical care to children in the United States and around the world from over 66 countries by deploying volunteer medical teams and educating communities to become medically self-sustaining. Looking ahead, Mending Kids will be preparing for its 8th annual 2020 Hometown Mission. For more information, please call: 1-800-993-5680 or visit www.mendingkids.org



Follow us on Instagram @maskraid_campaign



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @mendingkids



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12831269



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Mending Kids International