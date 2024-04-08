Celebrities Help Deliver Rousing Sendoff to 100 Teens During Disney Dreamers Academy Commencement Ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

Several celebrities, educators, business executives and community leaders were part of the five-day mentoring event, interacting with the students each day in an effort to supercharge their career dreams. Among the celebrities supporting the event onsite were stars such as Daymond John (ABC's "Shark Tank"), Dara Reneé (Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Lance Gross ("House of Payne") and Sanya Richards-Ross ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta").

The night before the commencement event, well-known DJ Big Tigger gave one of the students, Kyla Marie Griffith of Laurelton, NY, who is an aspiring DJ, an unforgettable moment with a private meet and greet and even invited the teen to assist him in deejaying the event's final party that night.

The party and the mentoring sessions during the week all led up to Sunday's commencement ceremony, which featured popular Disney entertainment, beloved Disney characters, confetti, music and an emotional class ring ceremony that enlisted hugs and happy tears from students, parents and chaperones.

The 100 students, primarily Black teens and students from underrepresented communities, are selected from thousands of nationwide applicants and, along with a parent or guardian, receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the event. The impactful program introduces the Disney Dreamers to an array of new opportunities, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.

Students experience interactive workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

The Disney Dreamers Academy program is an important part of Walt Disney World's commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams. In the 17 years since it launched at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Dreamers Academy has now inspired more than 1,600 students from across the country. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs and more, and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

Established at Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has been on a mission to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.

