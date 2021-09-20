Celebrities Looked Glamorous In Platinum Jewelry At The 73rd Emmy Awards

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Tiffany & Co., De Beers Jewellers, Roberto Coin, Fred Leighton, Kwiat, and Jacob & Co. chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Kaley Cuoco in De Beers Jewellers set in platinum

Drops of Light earrings (4.21 carats), set in platinum

Allegria large eternity band with diamonds (2 carats), set in platinum

Olivia Colman in De Beers Jewellers set in platinum

Lea earrings with diamonds (4.86 carats), set in platinum

Anya Taylor-Joy in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

Elsa Peretti® Diamonds by the Yard® necklace, set in platinum

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Bracelet with an unenhanced yellow sapphire, set in platinum and 18k gold

gold Ring with an unenhanced yellow sapphire of over 17 carats and diamonds, set in platinum

Tiffany Victoria® vine bypass ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Cynthia Erivo in jewelry by Roberto Coin set in platinum

Pharoah Cento Choker with baguette diamonds (over 58 carats), set in platinum (retails price $580,000 )

Mindy Kaling in De Beers Jewellers set in platinum

Drops of Light earrings with diamonds (7.93 carats), set in platinum

Kate Winslet in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum

Art Deco line bracelet with onyx and diamonds by Cartier circa 1928, set in platinum

Line bracelet with onyx circa 1920s, set in platinum

Mid-20th century ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Caitlin Thompson in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum

Pendant earrings with aquamarine and diamonds, set in platinum

Art Deco antique ring with marquise diamond, set in platinum

Phillipa Soo in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum

1930's Fan ring with pink sapphire and diamonds, set in platinum

Art Deco ring with diamonds and onyx, set in platinum

Lisa Rinna in jewelry by Jacob & Co. set in platinum

*Wearing approximately $1.1 million dollars of platinum jewelry

Drop earrings with diamonds (15 carats each) featuring diamond halo (3 carats total), set in platinum

Ring with round center diamond (17.5 carats) and side diamonds (2 carats), set in platinum

Robin Thede in jewelry by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum

Kwiat stud earrings with round diamonds (10 carats), set in platinum

Fred Leighton 1930's bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

1930's bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum Fred Leighton Ray Motif Ring by Paul Flato circa 1930's with an Old Mine diamond (5 carats), set in platinum

Ashley Nicole Black in jewelry from Lang Antiques set in platinum

Wide Art Deco style bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Mid-century Art Deco style earrings with Ceylon no heat sapphires (5.8 carats) and diamonds (2.4 carats), set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International USA's sites:

Consumer website: www.platinumjewelry.com

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/jewelryplatinum

Instagram page: @platinum_jewelry

Hashtag: #BePlatinum

SOURCE Platinum Guild International USA

Related Links

http://WWW.PRECIOUSPLATINUM.COM

