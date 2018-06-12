Celebrities May Help Some People With Donations, But Not Everyone Can Count on That for Student Loans, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loans can become a heavy burden for reasons outside of a borrower's control. Some borrowers may resort to extreme methods to pay those federal loans off, while others may hope for miracles. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has seen some people get lucky with said miracles, but not everyone can be that lucky.

s_bukley/Bigstock.com

Rapper, songwriter, actress and more, Nicki Minaj has been a miracle for some people struggling with student loans and paying for college. On Twitter, Minaj was tweeting about one contest when a follower asked about having their tuition paid instead. Shortly after, an impromptu event took place with people tweeting their grade point average at the star and telling her what they needed paid. Other celebrities have been seen doing similar in giving assistance when people fall upon hard times. Being a miracle for others for some could be an attempt at driving up their popularity. But for other prominent entertainment figures, it's a way of giving back to those who support them. "Being a celebrity doesn't exclude them from having experienced or currently dealing with hardships, and being a part of their community and giving back to it may be a way of saying thank you," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

For those who don't have little miracles happening to help them, Ameritech Financial might be able to assist borrowers to be more in control of their loans by helping them apply for federal income-driven repayment plans that can potentially lower their monthly payments. "Sometimes people may get lucky and be among those that we hear stories about, getting noticed by celebrities and receiving help. Not everyone is so fortunate, and they may need more long-term ways to fix their problems. Ameritech Financial may be able to help qualifying people by helping them with their income-driven repayment program applications. It is our way of reaching out and helping," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

nicki-minaj.jpg

Nicki Minaj

s_bukley/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrities-may-help-some-people-with-donations-but-not-everyone-can-count-on-that-for-student-loans-says-ameritech-financial-300664616.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial