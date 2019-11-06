Celebrities play with purpose at 5th Annual LAPMF Heroes for Heroes Celebrity Poker Tournament

This year's event is expected to be grander than ever thanks to the continued support of PokerStars. The winner of the 2019 Heroes for Heroes poker tournament will head to the PokerStars Players Championship (PSPC) in Barcelona in August 2020. The PSPC debuted earlier this year, smashing records for the largest 25K event in poker history, and becoming one of the most prestigious poker tournaments in the world. Poker fans of all kinds were given an incredible opportunity when PokerStars awarded 'Platinum Passes' to the PSPC over a year-long period in a variety of ways, ultimately leading to the creation of multiple millionaires including Spanish gym owner Ramon Collilas who earned more than $5 million for taking down the trophy. The grand prize winner at the Heroes for Heroes tournament will win their very own Platinum Pass to compete with the best in poker for millions at PSPC 2020. PokerStars has been the biggest supporter of the LAPMF Heroes for Heroes charity poker tournament since its inception in 2013 when the late great James Gandolfini hosted the tournament.

Rock icon Gene Simmons was honored at last year's event. "There are people in uniform… Our police, our firefighters, our first responders right now who are risking their lives… We're going to raise money for the families who are affected by the fallen. And that is the most important thing. The real heroes that risk their lives for you," Simmons said.

UFC Champion Chuck Liddell represented LAPMF at the Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC partners Charity Day in New York alongside prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. Liddell's participation helped raise much needed funds for LAPMF. "I am honored to be able to lend my support in New York on this day and at the same time be able to help the families of the fallen LAPD officers back home," Liddell said while attending the event.

MMA Champion Tito Ortiz has been an avid supporter over the years, "I'm training for my December 7 fight, but I'm not willing to miss the Heroes for Heroes event. I've been at every one and I'll be there Nov 17!"

Last year's LAPMF Heroes for Heroes tournament was won by film Producer Randall Emmett. Emmett is best known for producing major feature films such as 2 Guns, Lone Survivor, Silence and The Irishman.

Executive Director of LAPMF Glynn Martin stated, "It is because of the continued support from PokerStars and our celebrity friends over the years that we are better able to provide for the families of our officers during their most tragic times. Thanks to Gene Simmons, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Jerry West, Dennis Quaid, Tommy Lasorda, Larry King, Luke Wilson and so many others including this year's sponsors: Los Angeles Retired Fire & Police Association, Los Angeles Police Protective League, Los Angeles Police Relief Association, Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union, Milken Family Foundation, Lewis, Marenstein, Wicke, Sherwin & Lee LLP, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Robo Records, Caliber Photoworks, Tito Ortiz's Punishment Athletics."

Past hosts and celebrity supporters of LAPMF throughout the years have included Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Elton John, Sugar Ray Leonard, Don Cheadle, Vin Scully, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris O'Donnell, Kelsey Grammer, Joe Pesci, Oscar de la Hoya, Rihanna, Andy Garcia, David Hasselhoff, Dolph Lundgren, Carl Weathers, Marlon Wayans, the Backstreet Boys, Larry King, Tommy Lasorda, James Gandolfini, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Newhart, Telly Savalas, Johnny Grant and more.

