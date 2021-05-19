Celebrities Rally to Raise Awareness for Mental Health with Free Virtual Summit Hosted by the Never Alone Initiative of The Chopra Foundation and the John W Brick Mental Health Foundation

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of sustained stress and anxiety at unprecedented levels, the need for mental health awareness has never been greater. In a unique virtual event that brings together celebrities, renowned health care professionals and everyday people, The upcoming Never Alone Summit, a live-streamed event May 21, 2021, 1PM-9PM EST is supporting mental and emotional resilience for anyone with an internet connection. The livestream features an incredible line-up of over 40 speakers – including Deepak Chopra, Russell Brand, Jewel, Diane Von Furstenberg, U.S. Congressman Patrick Kennedy, NFL Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, NFL comeback star of the 49ers Alex Smith, His Holiness Radhanath Swami, and dozens of scientists, psychologists, faith leaders, spiritual teachers, and more. It is preceded by a three-hour special Spotlight India segment, focusing on the mental health aspects of the urgent crisis in India, beginning at 9AM ET.

Speakers and hosts are "speaking up" about what is being called the "second pandemic," a mental health crisis which is expected to far outlast COVID-19. What these speakers share in common is a concern about mental health issues, a willingness to share their stories and practices to offer to help us all cope during this difficult time. The whole summit will be available for free, and viewable on-demand after the summit.



The Never Alone Summit is one of hundreds of activations in the over 1000 organization-strong Mental Health Action Day sponsored by MTV – all of whom are created a united front during Mental Health Month. Partners of the Never Alone Summit also include the Kennedy Forum, the Rising Foundation, One Mind, The Never Broken Foundation and many others. Attendees will hear extraordinary, personal stories of mental health survival. Straight talk. Inspiration. And practices people can use today. The organizers see this as an opportunity to change the conversation around mental health in general, removing the stigma, and expanding our approaches to mental well-being.

The Never Alone Summit is hosted by the Never Alone Initiative of The Chopra Foundation and the John W Brick Mental Health Foundation. It is designed to give millions of people ways to ease stress, whether they or someone they love are feeling down, if they are on the front lines of mental health programs during this difficult time, or just want to boost their mental and emotional resilience.



