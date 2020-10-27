Celebrities Showcase Artisan-Made Handcrafted Gifts in World Vision's 2020 Holiday Gift Catalog

Emmy® Award-winning actor, producer and author Patricia Heaton; actor, director and producer Melissa Joan Hart; Sadie Robertson Huff, TV personality and best-selling author; Leanne Ford, interior designer, author and HGTV star; and Wé McDonald, singer and author, have all lent their star power to the Christian humanitarian organization World Vision's Gift Catalog . Each woman lent her unique style to the design of a beautiful artisan-made gift. The gifts not only create a unique and memorable present for loved ones, but also gives families the tools to lift themselves out of poverty.

To create the Celebrity-Designed Artisan-Made Collection, World Vision partnered with Gifts with a Cause, a fair trade organization that provides a sustainable income to artists in developing countries. Each artisan receives a living wage, a safe place to work, business development training and opportunities to build long-term business relationships in their communities.

Proceeds from the handcrafted gifts in the catalog go to the World Vision Fund, which addresses specific, urgent needs in World Vision's humanitarian work that empower people out of poverty. Launched 25 years ago, the World Vision Gift Catalog is one of the most popular gift-giving platforms for families across the United States.

"The global pandemic has shown how connected we all are to each other and I had that in mind when designing the 'Unity' Tassel Necklace," says Patricia Heaton, whose necklace features a gray druzy stone, silk tassel and starburst charm (free with a $100 donation). "This beautifully handcrafted piece comes from artisans in India who were once struggling but are now thriving through fair trade business. Sharing it as a gift with your loved ones is a generous way to connect them to a global movement spreading hope and compassion in the world. When we empower people with opportunities to recraft their futures, they can become agents of lasting change for their families and communities."

"I created the 'Loving Heart' Ornament as an embodiment of why I partner with World Vision," commented Melissa Joan Hart. "It helps me support their amazing global work in a tangible way. Hanging it on our family Christmas tree is a beautiful way to teach my children about how interconnected our world is. For a $40 donation this simple gift, made by an artisan in India, can help change so many lives."

"I feel like the 'Golden Hour' Votive is the perfect way to spread the warmth of giving through your home over the holidays," commented Leanne Ford. The "Gold Hour" Votive is made of ornate ironwork crafted by artists in India (free with a $50 donation). "I partnered with World Vision to create this piece because I'm so inspired by their dedication to ensuring families everywhere have access to a better life. I want this special votive to embody the light of God's hope and love that is represented this and every Christmas."

"I've been a long-time advocate for World Vision because I believe when we unite together, we can light up the whole world with hope," said Sadie Robertson Huff. "That's the same inspiration behind my 'Circle of Hope' adjustable ring, which is not only a beautiful, handcrafted item, but represents the endless impact a single gift can have for a family in need." (Free with a $50 donation).

"My gift is the 'Bonded Together' Tote (free with a $75 donation), an embroidered cotton tote that comes from the hands of incredible women artisans in Vietnam, who have overcome disabilities to support their families with this work. I have traveled with World Vision to the field and seen firsthand the impact opportunities like that can have on a community in desperate need. The way people are bound together by the desire to do good is so powerful – and this gift is a beautiful representation of that spirit," said Wé McDonald.

The Gift Catalog features hundreds of life-changing items, ranging in price from $16 to $39,000, including handmade gifts, livestock, water filtration systems, economic empowerment services, access to medicine, clothing, school supplies and more. Shoppers can give gifts in a loved one's name and choose to send a personalized card describing the gift and its impact. This year's catalog also includes family emergency kits to fight the impact of COVID-19 in the U.S. NFL player and World Vision Ambassador, Kelvin Beachum Jr., calls on shoppers to consider giving the kits, "so parents don't have to make the tough choice between electricity and dinner for their kids."

To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog visit www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

About the World Vision Gift Catalog

Since 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog has given people the opportunity to better the lives of children, adults and communities in the U.S. and around the world through hundreds of gifts in all different areas of need: clean water, food, education, sexual exploitation, job training and others. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog, visit www.worldvision.org or call toll-free at 1-855-WV-GIFTS.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization conducting relief, development, and advocacy activities in its work with children, families, and their communities in nearly 100 countries to help them reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. For more information, please visit www.WorldVision.org/media-center/ or on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA.

