Celebrities Support Veterans Through Powerful 5K

Celebrities are encouraging their social media followers to support warriors by donating to their personal Carry Forward team pages, and to participate in the #MyForward campaign, which identifies unique ways each participant prepares for the event.

WWP is putting the mission of honoring and empowering veterans in motion at several Carry Forward locations this year:

San Diego – 8/24

– 8/24 Nashville, Tennessee – 9/21

– 9/21 San Antonio – 10/5

– 10/5 Jacksonville, Florida – 11/9

– 11/9 Virtual – ongoing

Supporters who can't make it to one of the four cities can craft their own event through virtual Carry Forward. This allows participants to create an event at a location and time that's most convenient for them, while still helping injured veterans and their caregivers.

Registrants in all Carry Forward events participate in one of three ways:

Carry a flag to show support and patriotism.

Carry a weight to represent the responsibilities veterans carry while serving our country.

Carry another person to symbolize one warrior carrying another in their time of need.

The support from Carry Forward goes directly toward life-changing programs and services for warriors, who never pay a penny for them because they already paid their dues on the battlefield.

To learn more about Carry Forward or to register for the event, visit the Carry Forward website, or learn more about other ways to support veterans.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

