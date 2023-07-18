Celebrity Actor and Musician - Booboo Stewart - Makes First-Ever NYC Artist Debut at Park West Gallery SoHo

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American actor, best known for his roles in Twilight Series, Disney's " Descendants," and X-Men: Days of Future Past, Booboo 'Nils' Stewart, is set to make his first ever art gallery debut in New York City. This exciting exhibition will take place at the world-renowned Park West Gallery, located at 411 W Broadway, directly in the heart of the fine art community.

The events kick off with an invite-only media night and artist showcase on July 19th. Thursday, July 20th Booboo will make a special appearance at the charity 'God's Love We Deliver,' to lend a hand and share his love for art. Then finally, on July 21st, Booboo's showcase will then open to the general public.

His exhibition, which is titled Things I Don't Know How To Talk About will feature a collection of thought-provoking and visually stunning artworks- including a series of sketches, sculptures, and a very special LIVE drawing "performance" by Booboo, accompanied by a DJ set as part of his creative process.

Stewart's introduction to the art world has been met with excitement and anticipation. After focusing the majority of his Instagram posts on his fine art pursuits with over 2.3 Million followers, fans and art enthusiasts alike are eager to witness his multidimensional talents, and Booboo himself couldn't be more thrilled; "Drawing ever since I can remember has always been the thing that makes me feel most like myself, growing up if I had a pen and some paper I'd be set." His journey into the art scene demonstrates his passion for self-expression beyond the realm of acting, he goes on to say, "When you work on a film you have an entire crew who all have tasks to complete that make up the finished product and I love being a part of it. But I was looking for another avenue of creation that I could do on my own."

In preparation for the debut, Stewart has dedicated countless hours in his Los Angeles studio, immersing himself in the creative process. The resulting collection is a reflection of Stewart's personal experiences, emotions, and inner thoughts, translated onto paper with precision and artistry.

The debut of Booboo Stewart's fine art collection in New York City is expected to attract a wide range of attendees, including art collectors, top-tier NYC media, local NY influencers, and fans. Stewart's artwork has already garnered interest from venues and collectors around the world, solidifying his status as an emerging artist to watch.

John Block, Park West's Executive Vice President, spoke about this exciting partnership, stating: "Booboo is a talented artist, he's incredibly humble, kind, and easy to be around – truly a special and gifted guy. His father Nils is equally special and approachable and that's pretty important to Park West, as we are also a family business."

With over 50+ years of experience in introducing millions to the joys of collecting art, Park West knows a little something about offering 'art for everyone', and provides a unique opportunity at their SoHo gallery-museum by offering a diverse group of artists. With an impressive collection of works by some of history's most renowned artists like Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Joan Miro, and Salvador Dalí'. In fact, for a limited time, Park West is one of the only galleries in the world to currently have Salvador Dalí's expansive collection of Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy (c. 1308-20) on display to the public.

Additionally, the gallery features compelling contemporary collections from such artists as Michael Godard, Kre8, Tim Yanke, Hunt Slonem, Yaacov Agam, Mark Kostabi, and many others. And now, they believe the future is bright for Stewart, and plan to have his art on display and available for purchase for a limited time.

Art collectors and fans of Booboo should mark their calendars on Friday, July 21st to witness the first-ever NYC art debut of this talented actor and artist. The exhibition promises a captivating fusion of creativity and emotion, showcasing Booboo Stewart's artistic vision in a whole new light. Doors open at 5pm, until 8pm.

For media and press inquiries, or to RSVP, you can reach out to: [email protected].

Park West Gallery SoHo is open 7 days a week, Monday-Wednesday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Thursday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Friday-Saturday 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM and Sunday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM. Entry is at no cost, and Park Wests expert staff are available to guide visitors through the gallery.

For more information about Park West Gallery, please visit: www.parkwestgallery.com.

About Park West Gallery:

Park West Gallery has brought the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. No other company has the expertise, insight, or variety of art as Park West Gallery. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone.

For decades, Park West Gallery has brought its unmatched knowledge and customer service to art auctions on cruise ships, fine hotels, weekly live-streaming broadcasts, and gallery locations in New York, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Hawaii. With top-notch framing and delivery services available from our logistics center in Miami, Park West Gallery ensures that art lovers and collectors anywhere can enjoy their art for years to come.

Park West Gallery strives to create an entertaining, educational, and welcoming atmosphere that ignites a passion for the arts. Park West's mission is to make the art world accessible, helping its clients build lasting memories through collecting events, educational seminars, and art exhibitions.

About Booboo Stewart:

Booboo is a Los Angeles-based artist, actor, and musician. He has exhibited frequently and is well known for experimenting with multiple mediums. Growing up with a father in the film industry and an artist mother, Booboo was constantly surrounded by creative energy, so a career in the arts seemed almost inevitable.

In 1994, Booboo was born in Los Angeles and began learning martial arts at a young age—he was inducted into the Martial Arts Junior Hall of Fame at age 11. As he grew, he also began expanding his talents as a musician and actor.

He appeared in various independent films before being cast as Seth in the smash-hit The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. He reprised his role in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

In 2013, Booboo won a Best Actor award at the FilmOut festival in San Diego for his starring role as a neglected teen with Asperger's Syndrome in the film White Frog. Roles in blockbuster movies like X-Men: Days of Future Past quickly followed. In 2014, he was cast in a starring role in the popular Disney Channel movie Descendants.

In addition to his creative and artistic efforts, Booboo has also embraced philanthropy throughout his career. He was named a Celebrity Ambassador by the Muscular Dystrophy Association and has done outreach for organizations like the Princess Margaret Hospital for Children, Childhelp, and The Cameron Boyce Foundation.

