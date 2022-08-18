Celebrity and Model Boris Tonkikh Stars in Voyage LA Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boris Tonkikh, 6'6 Model/Actor/Body Builder turned TikTok creator, "The Romanian Vampire" is currently being featured in Voyage LA Magazine.

Don't miss this feel-good story. How hard work and determination can make your dreams come true, how he created his online persona, and his favorite Los Angeles spots. His inspirational spirit has taught many to go for gold! Learn today how to achieve and maintain that perfect summer body with the appropriate diet plans, and how to start putting yourself first with a healthy lifestyle. Learn about Boris today.

Boris Tonkikh

According to Boris: "If not you, then who? If not now than when?"

https://shoutoutla.com/meet-boris-tonkikh-model-actor-bodybuilder/

https://www.tiktok.com/@boris____19?_t=8UtR2lrlzcE&_r=1

https://instagram.com/boris___fit?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

