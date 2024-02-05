Celebrity Astrologer Laura Lau Teams Up with Lee Kum Kee to Help Fans Ignite Prosperity in the Year of The Dragon

Authentic Asian Sauce Brand Taps "Handbook of Chinese Horoscopes" Author for Expert Insights for Achieving Success and Good Fortune in the Lunar New Year

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Lunar New Year festivities fast approaching (on February 10), Lee Kum Kee, the go-to brand in the U.S. for authentic Asian flavors, is collaborating with celebrity astrologer Laura Lau to help people celebrate Lunar New Year and capture the essence of the Year of the Dragon in their everyday lives. With a legacy dating back to 1888, Lee Kum Kee has tapped Lau to shed light on the traditions and cultural significance of this annual holiday while sharing expert tips on how to attract good fortune, prosperity and positive energy in the bold New Year.

"Lunar New Year is a perfect occasion to celebrate the authentic, bold flavors of Asian cuisine," said Steven Montes, GM, Lee Kum Kee U.S.A. "This year, we partnered with Laura to share how to bring good fortunes and great flavors into every home."

In partnership with Lee Kum Kee, Lau shares eight lucky tips to help people soar into the bold and adventurous Year of the Dragon:

1) Settle the Past for a Fresh Start

Tie up loose ends in your personal and professional life. In Asian tradition, this is a time to settle debts and finish any business related to last year, so that one can start truly fresh.

2) Feng Shui Your Home

Whether you call it decluttering or good feng shui, look to make your home, especially the front door/entrance Lunar New Year-ready. Entrances are especially important because they are the ways good luck can enter a home. Make sure to remove any obstacles to your home, clear away shoes and other items that may have stayed past their welcome. Also, give the area a good cleaning, both inside and outside of the door, to symbolize a clear entry point for good luck and new energy.

3) Welcome the New Year with Vibrant Front Door Décor

Decorate your front door to celebrate the new year and symbolize a new and prosperous start to the year. The traditional colors of red and gold are the luckiest, along with pink and orange.

4) Feast on Noodles

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with foods with good symbolism. Noodles are always on the lunar new year table. The long shape of the noodle represents a long life. There are so many types of noodles that can be integrated into the meal, from egg noodles to bean thread, to even veggie zoodles. If you're entertaining, make a vegetable lo mein for the table and also have a spicy noodle option, complete with a variety of chili sauces so family and friends can tailor to their level of spice. You can't go wrong with Chili Crisp Sauce or hot Chili Garlic Sauce from authentic and revered Chinese brands, like Lee Kum Kee, that I grew up with. Long green beans are another nice option to bring a longevity dish to the table.

5) Embrace Tradition with Flavorful Appetizers

The Lunar New Year celebration period traditionally lasts two weeks, giving people the time to celebrate with family, friends, and coworkers. This is a great time to reconnect with people, especially over traditional foods including Hoisin Shrimp or Lucky New Year Dumplings. Opt for a variety of appetizers instead of a heavy meal to allow your guests to explore new dishes. Individuals who are not as adventurous can simply incorporate traditional Chinese sauces for a tasty spin on sliders, warm salads, and cold noodle dishes. Be prepared to make something quick, but special, for unexpected guests.

6) Welcome Health and Longevity with Fruit on Your Table

Health and longevity are a traditional new year wish for every family. Adorn a table with a heaping bowl of oranges and tangerines to symbolize wealth, as well as a lot of apples, which symbolize peace. These are simple ways to bring wishes to the table and good routines to your snacking as well.

7) Set Clear Goals

The Year of the Dragon symbolizes energy and favors the bold. Take this two-week period to reflect on the past year and make clear goals for the future. In the traditional Chinese culture, at this time of year we make wishes, rather than resolutions. While we always work to make our own luck, this is a way of sharing our dreams with the dragon and manifesting our goals into reality.

8) Simplify Mealtime

Lunar New Year, also referred to as the Spring Festival, marks the end of winter. To keep the celebration focused on newness and life, it's important to keep mealtime simple, yet delicious. One of my favorite Chinese dishes to make is Scallion Pancakes; it's versatile and makes for great leftovers. Whether you choose to enjoy it plain, add dipping sauces like hoisin or with garlic and ginger oils, or fill with Chinese BBQ short ribs, chopped lettuce and Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Mayo, they are always a hit.

"Lunar New Year is truly one of my favorite times of the year – for many reasons, but especially for the food. Combining traditional ingredients and big, bold flavors are perfect for the Year of the Dragon," comments Lau. "Looking back on how I always helped my mother prepare our house for the new year, I get excited about passing these lessons on to not only my son but also others to help inspire a year filled with good food and good fortune!"

For more information on Lee Kum Kee, the company's full assortment of Asian sauces and condiments, recipes and more, visit www.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 135-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found in grocery stores or online throughout the USA. Visit www.LKK.com to find out more.

