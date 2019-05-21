Celebrity Attention Fuels Rising Press Profile of CBD

DENVER, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies with a presence in the CBD market are seeing their profiles rise, thanks to growing media and celebrity attention.

Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN) (OTC:WLDFF) (WLDFF Profile) is one of the companies benefiting most from this attention, with its products featured in Kim Kardashian's baby shower and the new Saks CBD store. Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has seen strong market coverage as its shares rose following action to tackle product shortages in Canada. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED) has fostered its public profile through efforts by the company's media-savvy co-CEO. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) drew attention as its share value rose with a large external investment. Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTC:CWBHF)(CSE:CWEB) has been focusing on growing better CBD-producing plants, work that has drawn attention to its VP of cultivation.

Kim Kardashian's CBD-themed baby shower drew attention to the range of relaxing CBD products.

CBD-themed baby shower drew attention to the range of relaxing CBD products. Other high-profile appearances are boosting upper-end CBD brands.

Broad media coverage is normalizing and drawing customers to the sector.

CBD Whips Up Media Storm

Recent months have seen CBD in the media spotlight more than ever before. The relaxing natural compound, derived from hemp and cannabis plants but without the psychoactive qualities of THC, has been grabbing attention across the internet and in print and broadcast media. What was a fringe interest only a few years ago has now grown into the subject of huge mainstream attention.

Some of the coverage comes in news and opinion pieces, where the recent legalization of hemp in the United States has driven a surge in interest. But with CBD products on sale in a growing number of shops across a growing number of states, attention has also come from fashion and lifestyle writers. Even celebrities are in on the act, with CBD products appearing in the hands of the rich and famous — a seemingly sure omen of popularity in the media age.

Garnering Celebrity Support

One of the brands that has benefited strongly from this flurry of media attention is Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN) (OTCQB:WLDFF), a creator of health and wellness products. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wildflower has reached out of Canada and into the United States as North America has become increasingly hospitable to CBD products. The company is focused on building brands around plant-based products, appealing to those looking for natural way to relax and be healthy.

CBD is an important part of Wildflower's stable of brands. Its Wildflower Wellness brand provides capsules, tinctures, vaporizing liquid and other CBD-infused products, all designed to support relaxation, health and wellness. With its combination of effectiveness and natural products, the brand is, like many others in the CBD sphere, designed to appeal to those looking to escape the stresses of modern life.

That's presumably how Wildflower products came to appear at Kim Kardashian's recent baby shower. Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, recently welcomed their fourth child — and second born by surrogate. In preparation for the event, Kardashian threw an extravagant and well-reported baby shower. To help her guests escape the stresses of life and to prepare her celebrate the 'calm before the baby storm,' the celebrity themed her baby shower around the relaxing power of CBD. The event included such tranquil activities as massages, flower arranging and mixing CBD oils to create personalize shower gifts.

As part of the event, Kardashian encouraged her guests to enjoy a relaxing puff of CBD, and Wildflower's vaporizing products were on hand to provide this opportunity. A Wildflower vaporizer appeared in pictures from the party, as celebrities made the most of what CBD has to offer.

This isn't the first time that Wildflower products have found their way into celebrity hands. Wildflower goods were selected for inclusion in the 2019 Four Seasons Hotel Hollywood Swag Bags, given to nominees, presenters and actors staying at the hotel for this year's Oscars. With CBD becoming not just acceptable but fashionable, Wildflower was a natural fit for a hotel wanting to make a good impression on its celebrity guests.

The image of CBD as a prestigious, high-profile consumer luxury has been further reinforced by the creation of a CBD shop within the shop at Saks Fifth Avenue. Directly connecting CBD with other high-end brands and the concept of luxury shopping, this move firmly stakes out CBD's place within the luxury goods market. And once again, Wildflower is visible among the products on display.

Media Eyes Up CBD

This move into the celebrity culture and the high-end shopping market has come alongside growing media attention for CBD brands.

The arrival in Los Angeles of prominent Long Island beauty boutique Botanica Bazaar gave Vogue reason to cover a range of products including CBD tinctures. For this part of the article, the magazine focused on Wildflower's products. The company's strongest CBD remedies, its tinctures have been designed to counter one of the big problems with cannabinoid products — the sometimes unpleasant taste. Wildflower has tackled this challenge by adding natural flavorings to create a product that's recognized for its flavor as well as its relaxing qualities.

The Vogue piece garnered positive coverage for CBD in general, with Botanica Bazaar's owners talking about how the pain-relieving power of these products had won a growing number of loyal customers. The article also provided positive coverage for Wildflower, with the writers noting that "Wildflower's CBD tinctures and vapes not only kill the aesthetics game, but also taste good."

Coverage of broader cannabis culture has brought CBD brands to the attention of a receptive audience. When Vice presented an article on the best female-owned brands in the cannabis sector, the magazine included Wildflower in a section on pain-relieving spa products. A pain-relief product designed to tackle muscle, joint and back pain, the CBD+ Healing Stick was recommended in the article as a useful cure for period pain.

Buzzfeed went so far as to publish an article on why readers should be buying CBD Christmas gifts for everyone, including featuring recommendations for products their readers might want to pick. These included a lip butter, truffles and CBD-infused sparkling water, showing the wide range of options now available to the CBD consumer.

Wildflower once again stole some of the limelight. The company's disposable CBD vaporizer pen proved too good a novelty to leave out of the selection. All in all, the company has received mention in more than 15 different articles and media pieces, touting Wildflower products and singing the praises of CBD in general.

CBD's Growing Press Presence

It seems like hemp and CBD can't help but make news.

Canadian company Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), a world leader in the field of cannabis and cannabinoids, hit the headlines in Investor's Business Daily after it announced its stock had jumped based on first-quarter sales. Like many companies in Canada, Tilray has been struggling to meet demand following the legalization of recreational cannabis. However, the company has responded swiftly to the supply shortage, investing $32.6 million to expand it cultivation and manufacturing space by nearly 20%, a move that should keep its profile high.

Another of the big cannabis companies, Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED) has built up its profile partly through the work of co-CEO Mark Zekulin. The more outward-facing of the company's two CEOs, Zekulin has courted public attention through media appearances such as a recent interview with Market Watch. The fact that Canopy Growth is one of the biggest cannabis companies in one of the biggest cannabis markets doesn't hurt either. This drew the attention of drinks giant Constellation Brands, which invested billions in the company with an eye to products such as CBD drinks; the move made headlines across the business world. A push into the United States with a new hemp-growing facility in New York state has further raised the company's public profile.

Some of the media coverage around cannabis and CBD has an air of incredulity to it. When Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) saw its share price rise despite first-quarter losses, it inevitably drew attention from market commentators. An investment of C$2.4 billion from tobacco giant Altria is undoubtedly a major factor in the company's strong performance despite setbacks. Such investments promise future developments, and market commentators watch eagerly to see what will happen next.

Within the United States, CBD producer Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF) (CSE:CWEB) has gained attention as a business with an unpretentious brand and a strong scientific grounding to its products. Using proprietary genetics, the company is working to produce high-quality, low-cost hemp to meet the demands of an increasingly large market. Charlotte's Web has also won attention for its vice president of cultivation, Jared Stanley, who was recently featured in a list of the hundred most influential figures in the cannabis industry.

As CBD's cultural presence grows, companies with a strong media presence and the attention of celebrities seem certain to benefit.

For more information about Wildflower Brands, please visit Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN) (OTCQB:WLDFF).

