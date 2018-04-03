Celebrity-Backed Scholarships to Help Millennials and Generation Z Explore Careers Aligned to Their Passions

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubed Education, the creator of online career discovery courses linked to fast-growing industries, including fashion, beauty, and sports, today unveiled a new brand, along with a scholarship initiative to give students with financial need access to industry-specific courses meant to start them on the path to fulfilling careers.

Yellowbrick

The launch of the scholarship program complements the rebrand of Qubed Education to Yellowbrick, reflecting the company's mission to create accessible and open learning experiences that empower the next generation of talent to pursue career paths that align to their passions.

"We founded the company on the premise of helping youth and young professionals connect their passions to career paths and opportunities within globally expanding industries," said Rob Kingyens, co-founder and chief executive of Yellowbrick. "Yellowbrick brings together the best faculty from higher education and top industry experts to demystify these careers and give students a foundational understanding of an industry and the tools they need to be successful. Our new scholarship initiative ensures that all students, regardless of their socioeconomic background, can benefit."

The inaugural scholarship is in partnership with Rosalyn "Ros" Gold-Onwude, NBA on TNT reporter, and Kick 'N It for a Cause, a social impact nonprofit. Up to 500 scholarships will be provided to young, minority women interested in pursuing careers in the fields of sports, footwear, fashion, and beauty.

"I'm excited to team up with Yellowbrick to empower young women of color to learn and pursue careers in areas they care deeply about," said Gold-Onwude. "I've had the opportunity to build my career around a passion, and I want to help others do the same. I truly believe that a student's personal passion and hustle – rather than financial resources – should determine how far they can go."

Yellowbrick's educational programs include Beauty Industry Essentials offered by the Fashion Institute of Technology, Fashion Industry Essentials from Parsons School of Design, Sports Industry Essentials by Columbia University, and, most recently, Sneaker Essentials offered in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology. Students will be able to apply for scholarships for all programs at www.yellowbrick.co.

All of Yellowbrick's programs are taught by a combination of university faculty and industry leaders, and offer, upon completion, a certificate of completion from the host university.

About Yellowbrick

At Yellowbrick, our mission is to empower the next generation of talent to achieve their calling by tapping into passion points that spark success, fuel personal advancement, and unlock doors to fulfilling careers. With integrated partnerships across top-tier educational institutions and brands, our courses and experiences put learners on a path toward doing what they love. Find out more at www.yellowbrick.co.

