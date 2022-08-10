Celebrity bodyguard Patrick Baiata owns one of the most powerful media companies in the world

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Baiata, known as a celebrity bodyguard, protected world stars from all over the world. His security and detective company P-Guards remains one of the best private security companies in the world for stars and celebrities when it comes to personal protection and investigations. But now he has his second company, together with his partners, Media One International, based in Dubai and soon in Los Angeles as well, is one of the strongest media agencies in the world today. He makes people and companies who want to be famous like TikTokers, influencers, and YouTubers, famous all over the world in 24 hours. www.mediaoneinternational.com

Patrick Baiata, CEO and Owner of Media One International Patrick Baiata, CEO and Owner of Media One International

Many companies, Forbes magazine entrepreneurs, brands, celebrities, globally influential artists, and designers from all over the world work together with Media One International since the media agency guarantees its clients to appear in more than 40 online newspapers per country.

Media One International also helps individuals and businesses to get verified on social networks and people who want to have a Wikipedia page, once the conditions are met. Patrick Baiata meets almost all clients' wishes for him. In the previous year 2021, the company Media One International was recognized in Monaco in an exclusive edition media partner Forbes Monaco winning the grand prize for its excellence in Media & Communication.

It is incredible how Media One International has become a key tool for companies that allows them to manage and improve the reputation of their brands through the media.

Patrick Baiata is followed by more than 400,000 followers on Instagram. Instagram: Patrick_Baiata. When asked how he came up with the idea of opening a media agency, Baiata replied: "Since I am famous myself, now I would like to make people and companies famous, because I know exactly how this works and it makes me happy to see all the happy faces, because I have brought people more success and profits through my company! It makes me really happy when people often tell me things like, 'You make me even richer than I am!'" https://youtu.be/mceff_Rl-gE

That's because Media One International is a revolutionary communications agency that enables and empowers entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from around the world to operate in a modern and traditional media landscape where commercial success is directly influenced by public opinion.

According to this approach, the data evaluation experts of a prestigious auditing company, through the data captured and stored, have identified the great potential for future growth and are already valuing the Media One International company at more than 100 million dollars in assets.

All this happened due to having a good contribution with the parameterization and systematization of data together with a good orientation towards growth and increased value for the company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875224/Media_One_International_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875225/Media_One_International_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875226/Media_One_International_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Media One International

[email protected]

SOURCE Media One International