Celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo Brings Her Signature Maximum Flavor to Tables Across America with Fan Favorite Dishes Now Offered on Goldbelly

Online Launch Celebrates 16-Year Milestone of Chef's Namesake Restaurant - Chef Adrianne's Vineyard and Wine Bar - and Features Exclusive Online-Only Kouign-Amann

MIAMI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With two distinguished and popular restaurants - Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar ("Chef Adrianne's") and Cracked - six published cookbooks, an Emmy-nominated Youtube series, a multi-vintage private label California Cabernet Sauvignon, nationally acclaimed chef, author, and mega restaurateur, Chef Adrianne Calvo, has taken her Maximum Flavor dishes nationwide with an exclusive partnership with online food and restaurant marketplace, Goldbelly, which launches today.

The Kouign Amann The Award Winning Giant Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

To commemorate Chef Adrianne's 16-year-milestone, Calvo has partnered with Goldbelly to bring her Maxim Flavor food to doorsteps nationwide. Menu call outs include Chef Adrianne's famous French Onion Soup, a Miami sensation that got its start as an only on Tuesday sell-out special and her signature umami-fied 24-Hour Braised Short Rib with whipped sweet potatoes. On the sweeter side, customers will find two insta-famous favorites: the White Chocolate Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding and Dark Chocolate and Nutella Croissant Bread Pudding, which are available individually or in a sampler offering, and her too-good-not-to-Instagram Giant Cinnamon Rolls (in 6 and 12 pack options) with cream cheese frosting. Adding to Goldbelly's appeal, online shoppers will be the first ever to taste Calvo's over-the-top buttery, flaky Kouign-Amann, a new menu item that is exclusively available on Goldbelly in 6 and 12 pack options.

"I've dedicated my life to traveling across the country and the world on an epicurean quest to find the best of the best. Travel has been an extension of culinary school for me, and has served as inspiration for my signature style of cooking - Maximum Flavor, which was first made famous with Chef Adrianne's," says Chef Adrianne. "To be able to transport the magical flavors I've sourced worldwide, poured into my kitchens, and now into your home by way of Goldbelly brings everything full circle."

Chef Adrianne's partnership with Goldbelly marks the first of its kind for the renowned chef, who also has plans for new restaurants and collaborations in the future. Each Goldbelly box is packed with a vibrant dose of "Maximum Flavor," giving followers, fans, and first-timers a chance to recreate these irresistible dishes at home. Guests can mix and match various portion sizes, trays and combinations platters as well as purchase The A-List: Chef Adrianne's Finest Vol. 1 cookbook, packed with 100 of Chef Calvo's finest recipes. First time Goldbelly buyers can enter code "GOLDB3LLYIT" to receive $20 off any order of $50 or more.

To follow Chef Adrianne's endless search for Maximum Flavor tune in to her Emmy-nominated YouTube series "Searching for Maximum Flavor," follow her on Instagram @chefadrianne or purchase her cookbooks and other fan merchandise on her website at https://www.goldbelly.com/chef-adrianne-calvo.

