Celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Reimagines Pasta Night With ZENB Pasta Made From 100% Yellow Peas

Together, the brand and chef are creating delicious recipes using the healthy pasta alternative to put a spin on traditional pasta dishes. From 10-Minute Buttered, Herbed Elbows that puts a culinary twist on a simple classic, to Rotini with White Clam Sauce and Roasted Garlic that infuses flavor into a popular seaside dish, the ZENB Pasta recipes from Chef Alex allow any home chef to transform their pasta night with more plant-powered goodness. Pasta lovers nationwide can get exclusive access to recipes on www.ZENB.com and by following along with Chef Alex on Instagram (@guarnaschelli) and Facebook (@chefalexguarnaschelli).

"ZENB Pasta has a delicious taste and a beautifully 'al dente' texture, making it perfect for pasta night or any time," said Chef Alex. "It goes without saying that we love pasta in my household, and this is a great-tasting, healthy swap that is our new favorite for all kinds of pasta dishes, from classic tomato sauces, to buttery herby sauces, to cheesy goodness. With this tasty alternative you will do a doubletake when realizing it's made entirely from yellow peas – it's that good."

For the opportunity to cook one of the exclusive ZENB Pasta recipes alongside the food personality, fans can enter the Virtual Cooking Class with Celebrity Chef Guarnaschelli Sweepstakes. One grand prize winner and a guest will receive a private virtual cooking class with Chef Alex, a one-year supply of ZENB Pasta and an autographed copy of Cook with Me, Chef Alex's newest cookbook. Ten runner ups will also receive a one-year supply of the protein-packed pasta and an autographed copy of the chef's cookbook. Aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts alike can enter for their chance to win and view the official rules at ZENB.com/ChefAlex. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on February 3, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on February 28, 2021. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US/DC who are 18 years or older. Void where prohibited. Official rules can be found at go.zenb.com/chefalexsweepsrules.

ZENB Pasta was introduced in November 2020, offering a healthy pasta that does not sacrifice taste. According to a taste test of 400 consumers conducted by ZENB, more than 80% of participants said ZENB Rotini Pasta tasted the same as the traditional pasta they sampled. Through this collaboration, ZENB and Chef Alex reinforce the idea that taste and health do not have to be mutually exclusive, creating a whole new pasta experience.

"Chef Alex is a world-class chef who is passionate about using whole ingredients and making mealtime moments special, which is what we're all about at ZENB," said Christiane Paul, ZENB chief marketing officer, U.S. and U.K. "Our vision is to make the plant-based category inclusive, while creating tasty products that make simple swaps crave-worthy. Our work with Chef Alex emphasizes that products like our gluten-free pasta are a convenient and delicious option for every palate."

Available in Rotini, Penne and Elbow, ZENB Pasta contains 17 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber and 30% fewer net carbs than traditional pasta in each three-ounce serving. First-time purchasers can try each shape with the ZENB Pasta Starter Pack, which is available for $14.99 with free shipping. Larger quantity boxes of 6 ($29.99) and boxes of 10 ($49.99) can also be ordered for delivery. For added convenience, subscribe to receive a 5% discount and free shipping. ZENB Pasta is exclusively available on ZENB.com, where consumers can find more details on the exclusive recipes from Chef Alex and the Virtual Cooking Class with Celebrity Chef Guarnaschelli Sweepstakes.

ZENB is a plant-powered, direct-to-consumer brand on a mission to make plant-based foods more delicious, accessible and convenient. Using parts of legumes and vegetables that are often thrown away (skin, seeds, stems and all), ZENB products open a whole new world of flavor and nutrition. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with its veggie-first snack products, ZENB Veggie Sticks and ZENB Veggie Bites, with domestic headquarters in Chicago. Committed to making plant-based products the center of everyday lives, the brand launched a single-ingredient pasta made from yellow peas in November 2020 for U.S. consumers, with plans to grow its meal and snack portfolios. ZENB aspires to improve sustainability and the global environment by thoughtfully selecting ingredients that reinforce this commitment, including its ZENB Pasta made from 100% yellow peas, which have a lower carbon footprint and use less water and fertilizer to grow than the durum wheat used to make traditional pasta. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a world-renowned chef who, after attending La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy, France, began her international culinary journey training in Paris and New York with some of the world's most acclaimed chefs including Guy Savoy and Daniel Boulud. In 2003, Guarnaschelli became the executive chef at Butter, where she has since created her own seasonal American menu with French and Italian influences. Guarnaschelli first appeared on Food Network in 2006 as a competitor on Food Network Challenge, and since has been part of over 600 episodes of programming on the network. She hosts her own primetime show "Supermarket Stakeout" Tuesday nights at 10 PM EST and is a co-host on the popular daytime show "The Kitchen". Guarnaschelli is a recurring judge on the popular Food Network series "Chopped' and host of the award-winning digital series, Fix Me a Plate. Guarnaschelli bested nine rival chefs to win The Next Iron Chef: Redemption, earing the coveted title of Iron Chef. She has also been featured as a guest co-host on Beat Bobby Flay, with numerous appearances on Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Cooking Channel's The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and more. Guarnaschelli is also the author of three cookbooks: Old-School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cook (2013) , "The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart "(2017) and her newest endeavor 'Cook with Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook" released in October 2020.

