Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur Richard Blais Opens Tiki Taka

Newest concept in Arizona Showcases Global Influences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiki Taka , the latest restaurant from acclaimed chef and restaurateur Richard Blais, opens in Scottsdale [Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, 7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ]. This is the James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author and beloved TV personality's newest restaurant in Arizona, where he showcases shared plates highlighting flavors from Japanese and Spanish cultures, while incorporating local ingredients from the Southwest, alongside playful takes on classic cocktails.

Chef Blais began his culinary career training under some of the world's most illustrious chefs, including Chef Thomas Keller at The French Laundry, Chef Daniel Boulud at his flagship restaurant Daniel, and Chef Ferran Adrià at El Bulli. His wildly creative approach to cooking led to the establishment of Trail Blais, a culinary consulting group that has designed and launched popular restaurants across the country, including Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, CA, and Four Flamingos in Orlando, FL. Richard is also widely recognized from Bravo's Top Chef Series as the winner of the inaugural Top Chef All-Stars. He is the author of three cookbooks, Try This At Home, So Good, and Plant Forward, and currently co-stars alongside Gordon Ramsay on FOX's Next Level Chef. Chef Blais has partnered with Grand Hyatt Scottsdale resort on all of their food and beverage concepts at the property, including La Zozzona, the Italizona Kitchen, Mesa Centrale, a Southwestern grill, Grand Vista Lounge, H2Oasis, and Sandbar.

Tiki Taka features a menu with small plates meant for sharing, celebrating the techniques and flavors of Spain and Japan, while utilizing Southwestern ingredients. There are both Cold Dishes which include Hamachi Pizza with pickled daikon, bonito flakes, and pepperoni yolk, Crispy Soft Shell Crab Escabeche with black garlic yuzu and bulldog sauce, and Tartina with Korean cucumber, iberico ham, uni, and garlic, as well as Hot Dishes such as Spot Prawns A La Plancha, Okonomiyaki with kewpie, bonito flakes, bacon, and a fried egg, and pan fried Chorizo Gyoza with sherry dip.

The menu also highlights a selection of Pintxos & Yakitori ranging from Beef Bacon-Wrapped Dates with valdeon cheese, Octopus with crispy potato, parsley aioli, and paprika oil, and Pork Belly with fish sauce and apple caramel. Each of these skewers are served with a range of sauces including Bizkaina, Xato, Mojo Picon, and Mojo Verde.

There is also a full sushi bar at Tiki Taka, with a range of specialty rolls such as Tiki Taka Roll with red crab, blue fin yellow tail, piquillo pepper, avocado, cucumber, and parsley, Second Try with yellowtail, picholine olive, shiso, lemon, yuzu kosho, dill, and cucumber, and Crujiente Doble with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and fried shallots.

Sweet Tapas such as Basque Cheesecake with passionfruit curd, lychee pearls, coconut streusel, and strawberry gel, and Kakigori in flavors such as Strawberries & Cream, Sweet Coconut Matcha, and Mango Ube round out the menu.

Tiki Taka's cocktail program complements the menu by featuring playful takes on classics highlighting Spanish and Japanese ingredients, such as the Osaka Sour with Akashi Japanese whisky, Charbay green tea vodka, lemon, and honey, clarified with almond milk and topped with a tempranillo red wine float, Kumo Matcha with rice whisky, strawberry, agave, yuzu, ginger bitters, and matcha green tea foam, Ube Espresso Martini with vodka, ube infused condensed milk, and Mr. Black espresso, and Yuzu Delicious with Haku Japanese vodka, pistachio orgeat, yuzu, vanilla, lemon, and topped with pistachios. Several cocktails contain exclusive spirits made for Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, including the Nagomi with El Tesoro reposado GHS private barrel, mezcal, green tea syrup, lemon, sesame oil, and piment d'espelette.

The menu also features a Tableside Sangria, which is frozen with liquid nitrogen, available in both Tinto with red wine, brandy, blackberry, orange, lemon, triple sec, and club soda; and Blanco with white wine, brandy, lychee, pineapple, orange, lemon, raspberry, triple sec, and club soda.

Wines and sake are also available by the glass and bottle, as well as a range of sake flights. There is also a robust selection of Japanese whisky, including Shibui Rare Cask, Teitessa Purple Edition, Yamazki, and Komagatake x Chichibu Malt Duo.

Designed by Wimberly Interiors , Tiki Taka features a vibrant, artful interior inspired by the lively character of Spanish landmarks such as Las Ramblas in Barcelona and the charm of small izakayas found across Japan. A long communal table serves as an anchoring focal point, accompanied by a sushi and tapas display counter and intimate booths offering relaxed, lounge-style seating. Neon accents and digital art displays add expressive touches throughout the 30-seat interior space. The outdoor areas provide 108 additional seats where guests can take in the natural vistas and enjoy the open air.

Tiki Taka is open daily from 5pm-10pm. Reservations are available on Opentable. For more details, visit Tiki Taka's website and follow along on Instagram @ tikitakascottsdale .

