Celebrity Chef Carla Hall Comes to Atlanta's Colony Square to Ring in the Holidays with Families and Fans and Kick off Children's Pajama Drive for Pajama Program

Nov 30, 2022, 09:01 ET
Ticketed and free events, including special reading and signing of Carla's best-selling children's book, "Carla and the Christmas Cornbread"
WHO:
Beloved celebrity chef and TV host Carla Hall, presented by Cosmic Crisp® apples.
WHEN:
Saturday, December 3, noon-3 p.m. ET.
WHAT:
Carla will usher in the holidays with kids of all ages and celebrate the arrival of the new
WHERE:
Colony Square Atlanta
Free Events
|
1:45-3 p.m.
Book Signing and Continued Crafts with Carla and Kids
Parking is available via the garage located off 14th Street and Juniper. (Peachtree Street will be closed.)
