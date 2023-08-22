Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone Partners with Zulily to Take Stress Off Mom's Plate

Online retailer helps moms reduce the pressure of back-to-school meal planning with quick, healthy, budget-friendly recipes and meal prep tips

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the new school year is exciting for kids, it's a stressful time for moms, who grapple with never-ending to-do lists and tightened household budgets as grocery prices reach the steepest rates in decades. As many moms rush to wrap up their back-to-school shopping, online retailer Zulily® has partnered with Curtis Stone, a Michelin-starred restauranteur, television personality and dad of two, to create easy, affordable and nutritious recipes for kids of all ages designed to help moms reduce pressure and back-to-school to-do lists.

Moms' to-do lists aren't complete when the bell rings on the first day of school. With the new school year comes a jam-packed schedule of parent-teacher conferences, after-school activities, and more. To top it off, grocery prices have risen 6.7% from May 2022 to May 2023, according to the consumer price index (CPI) report1 — and they're projected to keep rising.  Couple these rising food prices with kids' rapid growth spurts, and the pressure is on for moms to keep up with their kids' healthy appetites while maximizing time and savings.

"The back-to-school season puts a lot of pressure on moms' wallets, especially at the grocery store, where food prices are increasing," said Denise Jaeschke, Chief Marketing Officer at Zulily. "Both Zulily and Curtis understand the need for easy, budget-minded recipes that take the stress out of cooking and provide kids with the nutrients needed to grow, whether they're off to school or cooking from their dorm rooms."

To help moms win throughout the back-to-school season, Stone has curated nine recipes for kids of all ages, spanning nutritious meals for grade schoolers and teenagers, to dorm room-friendly dishes for college freshmen. Each recipe costs less than $30 for all ingredients and can be made in 30 minutes or less.

Stone's recipes include $25 Pizza with Tomato Sunset for picky grade schoolers, $15 5-Veggie 3-Bean Chili for teenagers with endless appetites, and $30 Dorm-Made Mushroom Ramen for college-bound first-time cooks. Stone has also curated his must-have kitchen tools and accessories to make back-to-school and college meal prep faster and easier, from multi-functional food storage containers to space saving dorm essentials like a mini rice cooker.

"As a father and professional chef, coming up with easy, inexpensive and delicious recipes that help fuel kids' growth and development is very important to me," said Stone. "I know first-hand how quickly kids grow and the stress that comes with planning meals for bigger appetites, so I was excited to team up with Zulily to come up with stress-free recipes and tips for saving time and effort in the kitchen — so parents can have fun meal planning without sacrificing nutritional value and flavor."

Moms can shop Stone's cooking essentials and more at www.zulily.com – or check out Zulily's annual Back-to-School Shop, which offers up to 65% off beloved top brands. For more information about Stone's recipes, meal prep tips, and back-to-school kitchen essentials, visit Zulily's The Find.

1 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index Summary, (2023)

About Zulily®  
Zulily is an online retailer on a mission to revolutionize discount shopping. Zulily's unique no-frills business model allows it to pass incredible savings directly to customers. With limited-time daily deals on name brands and emerging labels, year-round budget-friendly finds, and amazing markdowns on shoes, toys, home goods and clothing for the whole family, Zulily helps shoppers find affordable items they love without the hassle of sifting through countless racks.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, and China. For more information visit, www.zulily.com or follow @Zulily on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or Twitter. For vendors interested in selling on Zulily, visit www.sell.zulily.com.

Zulily, LLC is owned by Regent, L.P., a global investment firm focused on acquiring businesses and deploying its strategic and operational expertise to fuel growth and innovation. Regent's portfolio includes companies in the industrial, retail, media and technology sectors across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Since its inception, Regent has acquired businesses from leading Fortune 500 and large-cap companies including Caterpillar, Arcelor Mittal, eBay, Ralph Lauren, Hanes Brands, Tegna, L Brands and Hain Celestial among others. More information is available at www.regentlp.com.

