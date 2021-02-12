Celebrity Chef Huda Launches New JUST SAVOR® Spice Line and Limited Edition Collection To Honor President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Network record-setting champion, American Heart Association Ambassador and multi-talented culinary influencer Chef Huda Mu'min has launched a new premium spice line, Just Savor by Chef Huda®, featuring over 20 spice blends inspired by global cuisine. In honor of the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, 3066011Chef Huda is also introducing two limited edition blends, Biden Beau Monde and Kamala Masala, to pay tribute to the historic win. A portion of each purchase will be donated to support the Beau Biden Foundation and the American Heart Association.

The Just Savor line uses herbs and aromatics from across the world and offers a premium line of family favorites and a variety of salt-free blends perfect for a heart-healthy lifestyle. Each blend is vegan and gluten-free, 100% natural with no MSG, no artificial additives or preservatives, and are currently available online at www.justsavor.com. Each spice purchase will help support non-profit organizations, who are working to eradicate childhood poverty, food inequities, hunger and health disparities.

February is American Heart Month and as an Ambassador for the American Heart Association, Chef Huda made it a priority to include salt-free heart-healthy options in the Just Savor® spice line for people committed to low-sodium diets and those looking for delicious and flavorful salt-free spice blend options for daily use. "Creating a salt-free line allows me to show others you can eat healthy without compromising taste or flavor," states Chef Huda.

Just Savor by Chef Huda® comes in premium bottles and kraft recyclable 4-ounce pouches. There are over 20 chef-curated spice blends, including Best Sellers: Biden Beau Monde, Kamala Masala, Sweet Jerk, Turmeric Gold, Cajun Kick, Southern Sweet Heat BBQ, Garlic Goodness, Maple Sugar Magic, Spicy Garlic Madness, Jammin' Jerk, Applewood Smoked Sea Salt, Smoked Black Pepper, and Merlot Sea Salt, as well as other international blends.

Just Savor by Chef Huda ® Varietal

Limited Edition Salt-Free Biden Beau Monde Sweet Jerk - Original Kamala Masala Adobo

Garlic Goodness

Garlic Pepper

Herbes De Provence Gourmet Sea Salts Jammin' Jerk Applewood Smoked Salt Lemon Herb Merlot Wine Salt Spicy Garlic Madness Ghost Pepper Salt Thai Spice Pink Himalayan Salt Turmeric Gold

Smoked Black Pepper



Pure Cane Sugars Just Savor Blends Cinnamon Sugar Herb Poultry Seasoning Maple Sugar Magic Southern Sweet Heat BBQ

JS Crab & Seafood Boil

Cajun Kick

"My mission is to inspire people to cook, to share, and just savor a little bit more. Through foods, we can unite and empower people and our communities in a delicious way," says Chef Huda. "During this pandemic, more people and families are exploring their relationship with food and cooking at home. With Just Savor® Spices, I want to make a difference by giving back and also help people explore new and exciting flavors and allow people to create some of my favorites while enjoying some of my secrets to making great food."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chef Huda launched the #KitchenQuarantineParty, a live virtual series on Instagram Live (IG) with the mission to continue to help spread joy and inspire people to cook during this uncertain time. She will also present two special editions of #KitchenQuarantineParty on IG Live to celebrate Black History Month and Valentine's Day. The popular online series has garnered the attention of national brands and celebrities' attention, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who reposted her #KitchenQuarantineParty on his Instagram to his 200 million-plus followers. Chef Huda also teamed up with several non-profits, including Red Nose Day (Comic Relief), and served as an Ambassador to help fundraise to help children and those impacted by poverty and food and health insecurities.

About Chef Huda

As a Telly Award winning television host, acclaimed award-winning chef, Food Network Champion and record-setting history maker, Chef Huda Mu'min is a culinary powerhouse! A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, she made history as the highest-earning winner of Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen and was a favorite on ABC's"The Taste" with Anthony Bourdain and is the host of the Telly award-winning series, The Kitchen Table. As a millennial influencer and culinary visionary, she has worked with top international brands, including Coca-Cola, Proctor and Gamble, GE, Lincoln, MedStar Health, Delta, Nissan, Albertsons and Teremana Tequila. Chef Huda serves as an Ambassador for The American Heart Association and Red Nose Day (Comic Relief).

Good Morning America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RidKhhwrn5A

Kitchen Table Series (Telly Award Winning): https://www.onexstudios.com/the-kitchen-table

Chef Huda Website: www.chefhuda.com

Just Savor Spices Website: www.justsavor.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/chefhuda

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mychefhuda

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ChefHuda

