Celebrity Chef Michael Symon Locks Third-Year Partnership with Contadina

Contadina® announces its third consecutive partnership with celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Symon.

Chef Michael Symon is recognized for his signature #SymonDinners, Simply Symon Suppers cookbook and his frequent appearance on Food Network. The ongoing collaboration between Symon and Contadina® represents a shared passion for quality, simplicity and authenticity – values that are at the heart of both Chef Symon's approach to cooking and Contadina's® century-old traditions.

"Contadina canned tomatoes and tomato pastes have been staples in my pantry for years, since they provide rich, authentic flavor that mirrors that of my Italian heritage," said chef Michael Symon. "My favorite hack to get even more flavor out of these delicious, canned Roma tomatoes is to separate them from the liquid and cook directly over medium to high heat to caramelize. This increases Contadina Roma tomatoes' sweetness & acidity, adding additional depth of flavor to my dishes and sauces."

This year, Chef Symon will introduce two new recipes, including an Italian Braised Pot Roast featuring Contadina® Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic & Oregano and Contadina® Pizza Sauce. The recipes demonstrate the versatility of Contadina® products, with Chef Symon encouraging home cooks to experiment with multiple canned tomato products to elevate the flavor of dishes. The renowned chef previously created recipes for Tomato-Braised Pork Chops with Spicy Rice and Tomato Chutney and Roasted Chicken with Tomato Chili Relish, which can be found here.

"We are thrilled to have an ongoing partnership with Michael, three years in the running," said Jason Terry, Brand Manager of Del Monte Foods, Inc. "His ability to inspire home cooks to create flavorful, memorable meals using everyday ingredients has made this partnership incredibly rewarding. Together, we've empowered more home cooks to experiment in their kitchens, making delicious authentic Italian dishes no matter the season."

Contadina® offers a wide range of tomato products made from Roma and San Marzano-style tomatoes harvested at the peak of ripeness. These products, including whole, diced and crushed tomatoes as well as sauces and pastes, are grown and packed with care. Varieties like fire-roasted or seasoned with Italian herbs provide a foundation for flavorful, easy meals the whole family will enjoy.

Contadina® products are available at major retailers nationwide like Target, Walmart, Kroger, King Soopers, Safeway, and more. For more information, please visit www.Contadina.com and check out Chef Michael Symon on Instagram.

About Contadina ®

Contadina® was created in 1918 by the Aiello brothers, now owned by Del Monte Foods Inc., with a goal of offering high-quality, delicious tomatoes as those of their native Italy. Over one hundred years later, the Contadina® brand still stands for the quality grown and delicious tomatoes, grown and packed with care. For more information, please visit www.Contadina.com.

SOURCE Del Monte