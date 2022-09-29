Celebrity Chef to the Kardashians and Restaurateur Jordan Andino Joins Better For You Media to Search for Next Big Thing at Natural Products Expo East

Better for You Media Also Filming Auditions for Season 2 of Behind the Wrapper, Marc Summers-Led How-it's-Made Short-form Production

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity chef and restaurateur Jordan Andino, best known for his time working with Rachel Ray, the Kardashian family, and his up-coming Netflix series Cook at all Costs - will be walking the Pennsylvania Convention Center floor with Better For You Media meeting and greeting brands at Natural Products Expo East on Thursday.

Celebrity chef and Restaurateur Jordan Andino will be at Natural Products Expo East on Thursday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Andino is a vibrant and energetic talent that has appeared as a guest chef on food programs like Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay and is the host of Late Nite Eats. He has cooked at The French Laundry, for Jean-Georges, and the famous Kardashians, earning a role as featured chef on their spinoff reality show Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons. He also launched a successful chain of fast-casual, Filipino restaurants known as Flip Sigi , and he will be looking for inspiration for non-alcoholic drinks at Expo East to include on the menu of the Manhattan restaurant Carriage House he is opening this fall.

"I am so excited to tag along with the better-for-you experts at BFY Media to learn about the hottest, most innovative products at Expo East," says Andino, who is Canadian born and based in New York. His recent restaurant expansion has resulted in increased demands for his mouthwatering recipes such as rice bowls and adobo chicken, dishes deeply rooted in Filipino culture.

BFY Media will be auditioning brands for Season 2 of Behind the Wrapper, the how-it's-made show led by beloved Nickelodeon and Food Network host and producer Marc Summers. BFY will be casting brands on the spot at Expo East, where the natural products industry meets to discover, learn, and push the industry forward. There are more than 1,000 booths on the trade show floor with products, exhibitions, and learning sessions that are heavily influencing the healthy products industry.

Season 1 of Behind the Wrapper is currently in the late stages of production after completing phase 1 of the show - eight rounds of Battle of the Brands , "The Ultimate Snackdown." in which competing brands' fanbases cast their votes for the chance to win a free year's supply of their favorite snack brand. The brands that received the most votes advanced to appear in a season 1 episode of Behind the Wrapper. Five brands ( Big Mountain Foods , Big Tree Farms , Crafty Counter , Joolie's , The Plant-Based Seafood Company ) who participated in the recent Battle of the Brands were just named 2022 NEXTY Award winners for best products for Expo East last week.

"We are looking for the next great brands and can't wait to hear and share their inspiring stories," says Better For You Media Founder and Executive Producer Peter Groverman.

Brands interested in their chance at the potential investment, global distribution, and exposure that comes with appearing on Behind the Wrapper and connecting at Expo East or elsewhere can arrange a conversation with BFY Media here .

About BFY Media

The Better for You (BFY) Media network covers the global wellness market for global-minded, socially-conscious, and forward-thinking consumers. BFY Media produces multi-channel programming and content from original productions, licensed final series and materials, and hand-picked wellness industry media sources, providing data-driven, in-depth educational entertainment that leaves everyone feeling good.

For more, visit betterforyoumedia.com .

Media Contact

Peter Groverman

[email protected]

305.582.5643

SOURCE Better For You Media