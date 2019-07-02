Celebrity Chefs and Jennie-O Turkey Store Collaborate on New On-Trend Turkey Burger Recipes for Summer Grilling Season

"Turkey burgers are on trend this summer grilling season, especially with millennials who are looking for a better-for-you burger option," said Certified Master Chef Ron DeSantis. "These new recipes take the classic turkey burger and add exciting culinary elements that fans can create themselves."

"From recipes to tablescapes, consumers can count on JENNIE-O® to pull out all the stops when it comes to helping them plan for family meals and gatherings, and summer grilling season is no exception," said Brent Koosmann, director of marketing at Jennie-O Turkey Store. "These new recipes represent the abundant diversity found in today's leading culinary trends and are sure to provide an exciting and unique experience for guests at a backyard barbeque or, quite simply, the family dinner on any given night of the week."

Here is the list of innovative recipes—crafted by top chefs and brought to you by JENNIE-O®:

Chef Chris Cheung , award-winning restaurateur from New York City's Chinatown and chef/owner of East Wind Snack Shop in Soho, created the nontraditional Turkey Burger Spring Roll — featuring a homemade ground-turkey-filled spring roll in a bao bun.

, award-winning restaurateur from Chinatown and chef/owner of East Wind Snack Shop in Soho, created the nontraditional Turkey Burger Spring Roll — featuring a homemade ground-turkey-filled spring roll in a bao bun. At Chicago's Swill Inn, patrons will soon find the Pimento Turkey Burger on the menu of Lamar Moore , a noted chef, restaurateur and TV personality.

Swill Inn, patrons will soon find the Pimento Turkey Burger on the menu of , a noted chef, restaurateur and TV personality. Award-winning Certified Master Chef Ron DeSantis , writer and principal advisor of the consulting firm CulinaryNXT, delivers something unexpected with the Guacamole Turkey Burger topped with Sour Cream Aioli and featuring a guacamole-infused, handmade ground turkey patty.

, writer and principal advisor of the consulting firm CulinaryNXT, delivers something unexpected with the Guacamole Turkey Burger topped with Sour Cream Aioli and featuring a guacamole-infused, handmade ground turkey patty. Stirred by her Haitian heritage and inspired by her father, New York City chef and entrepreneur Vanessa Cantave of Yum Yum Catering & Events is serving up the Spiced Turkey Burger with Avocado.

chef and entrepreneur of Yum Yum Catering & Events is serving up the Spiced Turkey Burger with Avocado. Chef Kenneth Temple , a New Orleans native, winner of Food Network's "Chopped" and cookbook author, created the Bacon-Wrapped Turkey Burger with Guacamole and Jalapeño Mayo.

, a native, winner of Food Network's "Chopped" and cookbook author, created the Bacon-Wrapped Turkey Burger with Guacamole and Jalapeño Mayo. It's not just any California-style burger from San Francisco chef and sommelier Christina Machamer . The winner of "Hell's Kitchen" on FOX created the California Turkey Burger infused with spices and topped with veggies and cheese.

To find these recipes, visit www.JennieO.com.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. Jennieo.com

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

SOURCE Jennie-O Turkey Store