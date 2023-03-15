Celebrity Commercial Real Estate Broker Chereda Miller Celebrates Women's History Month With Lucrative Closing For The Honey Pot Company

ATLANTA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While partnering with T. Dallas Smith & Co. (Leonte Benton), Chereda Miller of Miller Realty closed the real estate deal of The Honey Pot Company's new state of the art 9700 square foot office at a newly constructed mixed-use development in Atlanta. They moved in October 2022 into a new built out space.

"It was a pleasure to work with a company and its executives that put humanity first. They were truly dedicated to a work environment where people could live, thrive, and take care of themselves. This is also depicted in their products and their mission," says Chereda.

Chereda's interest in real estate and analytics started in college, majoring in Business Administration and Finance. She entered residential real estate world immediately after college. Eventually, she launched her own real estate brokerage in November 2004. As a small firm, her primary focus has always been to provide stellar service and informed solutions for her client's real estate needs. Clients have ranged from builders, homeowners, start-up businesses, investors, and companies needing market analysis. By 2006, the company grew over fifty percent and began servicing commercial business client needs.

After building a lasting reputation, her transition into commercial real estate has been quite easy. Because of her reliability and dedication to her craft, she was introduced to the resources necessary to expand her commercial career. As an individual who exists at the intersection of race and gender, she felt that Women's History Month was the ideal time to formally announce the major commercial deal for The Honey Pot Company, which speaks to her hard work and evolution in the real estate game. For more information, visit https://www.millerrealtycommercial.com/.

