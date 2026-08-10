CELEBRITY CRUISES UNVEILS UNMATCHED EUROPEAN VACATIONS AND ITINERARIES ON ALL SEVEN CONTINENTS IN 2028 AND 2029

"We're delighted to give our guests more ways than ever to experience the world's most extraordinary destinations in 2028 and 2029," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "From the breathtaking fjords of Norway to the untouched beauty of Antarctica, these itineraries offer endless opportunities to explore, pairing immersive destinations with the elevated hospitality and unforgettable moments that define The Celebrity Way."

Highlights of the 2028-2029 Europe, Alaska, Asia, Australia, New England, and South America season include:

The most Edge Series ships in Europe — Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Ascent, and Celebrity Apex — and Celebrity Cruises' most extensive Northern Europe program to date.

ships in Europe — and — and Celebrity Cruises' most extensive Northern Europe program to date. Overnight visits to Egypt on Celebrity Infinity .

. Celebrity Cruises' first-ever visit to Galway, Ireland, on Celebrity Apex's new British Isles itineraries, plus a return to Bari, Italy, for the first time in more than a decade on Celebrity Constellation and Celebrity Infinity .

new British Isles itineraries, plus a return to Bari, Italy, for the first time in more than a decade on and . Round-trip Hawaii sailings from Los Angeles, and Celebrity Equinox's first Alaska season.

first Alaska season. The first full Japan season for the Solstice Series with 2028 sailings on the renewed Celebrity Solstice .

with 2028 sailings on the renewed . An extended South America season and a return to Antarctica on Celebrity Equinox.

Celebrity's most extensive European season yet.

An unforgettable vacation in Europe awaits, as four Edge Series ships will sail the region for the first time. Guests can look forward to breathtaking scenery, ancient history, and a rich culture of Northern Europe with Celebrity Cruises' most extensive offering yet. Celebrity Beyond returns to Europe for the first time since 2023, with new spaces: Mediterranean restaurant Bora and the Celebrity Pool Club, an elevated poolside experience with two new food and drink offerings — Orange Peel Bar & Grille and Tacos del Sol (debuting on Celebrity Beyond in November 2026). Guests can enjoy seven- to 14-night sailings from Southampton to Norway, Iceland, and throughout Scandinavia.

Highlights of Celebrity Beyond's Europe itineraries include unforgettable 14-night adventures that take guests first to the Icelandic destinations of Reykjavik, Isafjordur, Akureyri, and Seydisfjordur before sailing through Norway's iconic fjords in Geiranger, Alesund, Flam, Nordfjordeid, and Bergen. Guests can explore Iceland further on Celebrity Summit's round-trip sailings from Reykjavik.

On Celebrity Apex, guests can discover Scandinavia on 12-night sailings to Oslo, Norway; Skagen, Denmark; Stockholm, Sweden; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; and Copenhagen, Denmark. Plus, new 12-night British Isles sailings on Celebrity Apex to Scotland, Ireland, and England include Celebrity Cruises' first-ever visit to Galway, Ireland.

For sunny Mediterranean escapes, Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Ascent, and Celebrity Eclipse offer seven- to 11-night sailings to Italy, France, Spain, Morocco, Portugal, Greece, and Turkey. On Celebrity Constellation, guests can enjoy the best of Italy and Croatia on 10- and 11-night sailings, including Celebrity Cruises' first visit to Bari, Italy, since 2014.

Celebrity Infinity will again offer year-round sailings in Europe, including Celebrity Cruises' first Egypt sailings since 2023, with overnight visits to Alexandria. Shoulder-season sailings from Athens visit Santorini, Kavala, Rhodes, Mykonos, and Ephesus, offering a chance to beat the crowds at must-see sites, while off-season sailings from Barcelona chase winter sun in the Canary Islands, Portugal, and Morocco.

More ways to explore Alaska and Hawaii.

Guests can immerse themselves in Alaska's landscapes and wildlife aboard one of three Celebrity ships sailing the region in 2028. Celebrity Edge returns for a fifth season, bringing guests closer to nature with its innovative, outward-facing design. Celebrity Equinox will sail Alaska for the first time with seven-night open-jaw sailings between Vancouver and Seward, while Celebrity Millennium will offer round-trip sailings from Vancouver, giving guests access to local cultures, snow-covered peaks, glaciers, and coastal towns.

Guests on Celebrity Equinox can extend their trip with a land-based Cruisetour led by guides with local ties to the region, with stays at lodges and travel along remote roads and railways, stopping in Anchorage, Talkeetna, and Denali.

For a warmer getaway, guests can explore rainforests, tropical blooms, and sandy beaches on new round-trip sailings to Hawaii from Los Angeles on Celebrity Equinox.

Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Solstice return to Australia and New Zealand.

With 23 sailings departing from Sydney and Auckland, guests can choose from Australia and New Zealand itineraries ranging from four-night escapes to 14-night journeys on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Solstice. From Australia's wine region to New Zealand's majestic fjords, the season blends natural wonders with vibrant cities.

South Pacific sailings on Celebrity Solstice take guests to destinations like Tauranga, New Zealand; Lifou, Loyalty Islands; and Mystery Island, Vanuatu.

Discover Japan on the renewed Celebrity Solstice and more of Asia.

Explore Japan from the renewed Celebrity Solstice, sailing a full season in the region for the first time from April to October 2028. Guests can experience the energy of Tokyo, view Mt. Fuji, enjoy overnight stays in Kyoto and Aomori, and join festivals such as Golden Week and Gion Matsuri. Celebrity Millennium's spring and fall sailings offer Cherry Blossom and Hibiscus season experiences, as well as chances to see koyo — vibrant autumn leaves. Guests on Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium will have more opportunities to explore Okinawa with 17 visits to the tropical destination.

Winter sailings through Southeast Asia on Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium bring guests to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. Overnight visits in Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand; Benoa, Bali, Indonesia; Hanoi, Vietnam; Hong Kong, China; and Penang, Malaysia offer even more time to explore these culturally rich destinations.

In Thailand, guests can browse bustling night markets or take in the cities' famous nightlife. In Hanoi, they can watch the sunset over limestone cliffs. On Celebrity Millennium, an overnight stay in Hong Kong on New Year's Eve lets guests watch the city's famous fireworks as they ring in 2029.

Antarctica returns on an extended South America season.

Bucket-list experiences await in South America and Antarctica. Twelve- to 16-night itineraries spanning five countries on Celebrity Equinox offer breathtaking landscapes, remarkable wildlife, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures. Destinations span from the cliffs of the Chilean Fjords to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Iguazu Falls and the wild Antarctic. In Patagonia, guests can visit penguin colonies, hike through forests, or go whale watching.

Guests can explore charming towns as they sample South American cuisine, including Patagonian barbecue, Chilean seafood and ceviche, and Uruguayan dulce de leche, with overnights in Valparaiso, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. At Cape Horn, where the Atlantic and Pacific meet, sailings pass the glaciers and wildlife of Tierra del Fuego National Park, at the southern tip of the South American mainland. Plus, ring in the new year with a 16-night holiday sailing in Antarctica.

Explore Bermuda's coastlines and fall colors in Canada and New England.

In May 2028, seven-night sailings on Celebrity Summit departing Cape Liberty, New Jersey, bring guests to Bermuda, with two overnight stays for scuba diving, golf, art galleries, and the island's pink-sand beaches.

In September and October 2028, 12-night sailings from Boston invite guests to explore Canada and New England's lighthouses, fishing villages, and coastal fall foliage. An overnight stop in Quebec City offers the magic of Old Quebec after dark, as the cobblestone streets light up.

On Sale Dates:

On sale now — Summer 2028 Japan

August 25, 2026 — Europe, Bermuda, Canada, and New England

September 1, 2026 — Alaska, Hawaii, and South America

September 29, 2026 — Australia and Winter 2028/29 Asia

Coming soon — Caribbean and 2029 Galapagos

For more information and to book a sailing, please visit www.celebritycruises.com, call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-7804, or contact a trusted travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across its fleet of ocean and river ships traveling to more than 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises