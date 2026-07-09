Setting sail in March 2027, guests will find enhanced outdoor escapes, new world-class dining, and unforgettable entertainment for a new Reflection, full of smiles.

MIAMI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises is reimagining one of its most beloved ships – and delivering new ways to experience the Caribbean – with the reveal of the newly modernized Celebrity Reflection. As the second Solstice Series ship to be made new again, the transformation introduces 13 new spaces including Edge Series standouts like the stunning Grand Plaza, guest-favorite venues from the revitalized Celebrity Solstice and two brand-new concepts – Orange Peel Bar & Grille and Tacos del Sol. From bow to stern, every detail reshapes how guests relax, dine, and connect across new outdoor spaces, dining experiences, and endless entertainment.

Celebrity Cruises Unveils 13 New Experiences on Celebrity Reflection, Redefining Caribbean Cruising: Celebrity Pool Club Render

Sailing year-round in the Caribbean, Celebrity Reflection's itineraries from Fort Lauderdale span three- and four-night Caribbean escapes to Key West and The Bahamas, to six- and eight-night journeys visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Turks & Caicos, and Grand Cayman. Guests can look forward to the 2027 President's Cruise on the renewed Celebrity Reflection from May 10–14, 2027.

"Celebrity Cruises is constantly dreaming up ways to innovate and elevate what we deliver for our guests, which is what makes this fleet modernization program so much more than a refresh," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "With Celebrity Reflection, we're evolving the guest experience in meaningful ways – introducing 13 new spaces designed to help guests relax, explore, and connect in ways that feel effortless and unforgettable."

The happiest pool day yet at the reimagined Celebrity Pool Club

The Celebrity Pool Club anchors the ship's redesigned outdoor deck, blending modern design with a relaxed tropical atmosphere. Here, every detail is designed with relaxation in mind. Two dedicated bars, expanded seating, plush daybeds, and added shade, plus daily activities and poolside events make it easy for guests to spend the entire day at the water's edge. Guests will also find two new-to-fleet poolside dining experiences:

Orange Peel Bar & Grille: Orange Peel Bar & Grille anchors the poolside experience with a menu built for sun-soaked days. The venue features smashburgers and other grilled favorites alongside frozen cocktails. Guests can enjoy service whether seated nearby or relaxing poolside.





Orange Peel Bar & Grille anchors the poolside experience with a menu built for sun-soaked days. The venue features smashburgers and other grilled favorites alongside frozen cocktails. Guests can enjoy service whether seated nearby or relaxing poolside. Tacos del Sol: Tacos del Sol introduces a casual, open-air concept centered around bold, Mexican-inspired flavors. The venue features a build-your-own taco stand with a range of options and fresh toppings for poolside dining.

Four new spaces offer entertainment for every mood

The Grand Plaza is Celebrity Reflection's most dramatic new space. The three-story, Edge Series-style venue anchors the ship's entertainment. A new, centrally located Martini Bar will feature a giant suspended chandelier that commands the room, complete with a chandelier show, as well as live performances and music from day to night.

Originally debuting on Celebrity Solstice, the 125-seat Boulevard Lounge brings all-day entertainment to Celebrity Reflection, anchored by dueling pianos and interactive programming. Guests can enjoy games, karaoke, and live performances throughout the day. Steps away from Boulevard Lounge, Boulevard Bar offers a selection of handcrafted cocktails, perfect for enjoying before or after a show.

Another favorite from Celebrity Solstice, The Parlor is an elevated sports and gaming lounge. Featuring hundreds of classic board games, billiards, and darts, The Parlor is perfect for some friendly competition or watching sports on the big screens. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails, Celebrity Cruises' award-winning whiskies, a menu of shareable bites, elevated takes on comfort-food classics, and a selection of over-the-top milkshakes.

Guests can soak up the Caribbean sun with a day in the park

The reimagined Sunset Park transforms the ship's top deck into a park-like outdoor space designed for relaxation and connection. The open-air venue features a range of activities – from meditation to lawn games, outdoor movies, and live music – all set against sweeping ocean views. New private cabanas offer shaded areas to unwind, with dedicated attendants catering to guests' every need. Sunset Park Café serves casual bistro-style dining for breakfast and lunch, while the adjacent Sunset Bar offers handcrafted cocktails throughout the day.

Bold flavors meet refined favorites at three new dining experiences

The intimate Italian restaurant Trattoria Rossa, which debuted this year on Celebrity Solstice, serves Roman cuisine. Guests can savor classic meat dishes and pastas made in-house daily, as well as dishes prepared tableside, paired with Italian-inspired cocktails and Celebrity Cruises' award-winning wine selections.

The Forbes Travel Guide-rated Fine Cut Steakhouse redefined dining on the Edge Series and now joins Celebrity Reflection. Guests will experience 30-day dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and the elevated service synonymous with Celebrity Cruises.

Set against panoramic ocean views, Bora brings a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop concept to Celebrity Reflection. First introduced in November 2025 on Celebrity Xcel, the venue shifts from day to night. A lively brunch features customizable cocktails, while evenings are centered on chef-led tableside dishes and shareable plates.

Ship-wide enhancements for a new Reflection that's all smiles

Guests of The Retreat, Celebrity Reflection's exclusive suite class, will enjoy an enhanced The Retreat Sundeck with an oversized hot tub, and a redesigned The Retreat Lounge. Ship-wide enhancements extend to returning venues including Café Al Bacio, Cellar Masters, Casino, Art Gallery, World Class Bar, Martini Bar, Pool Bar, Passport Bar, the Fitness Center, and Camp at Sea – alongside Luminae, exclusive to guests of The Retreat, and Blu – exclusive to AquaClass guests.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebritycruises.com, call Celebrity Cruises at 1-888-751-7804, or contact a trusted travel advisor.

Editor's Note:

Media can stay current on all Celebrity Cruises news at www.celebritycruisespresscenter.com

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ocean and river ships traveling to over 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises