Unlock more of Europe with immersive destination discovery and personalized experiences, all with Celebrity Cruises' signature hospitality, in Prague, Budapest, Amsterdam and Lausanne.

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Celebrity River Cruises guests can discover even more of Europe with guided, multi-day Before and After Stays — thoughtfully curated, end-to-end destination experiences. Before and After Stays, Celebrity's innovative version of pre- and post-cruise experiences, are available before a river cruise journey begins or after it ends. 2027 programs in Prague and Budapest and 2028 programs that add Amsterdam and Lausanne are now open for booking.

Celebrity River Cruises Innovates Pre- and Post-Cruise Experiences with Launch of Before and After Stays in Four European Cities Celebrity River Cruises Innovates Pre- and Post-Cruise Experiences with Launch of Before and After Stays in Four European Cities: Discovery Collection Celebrity River Cruises Innovates Pre- and Post-Cruise Experiences with Launch of Before and After Stays in Four European Cities: Budapest

An extension of the Celebrity River Cruises' onboard experience, each two- or three-night stay offers locally led, deeply personal, and richly immersive destination discovery opportunities. Designed for guests to return home with stories no one else can tell, Before and After Stays feature the elevated feel and signature hospitality Celebrity Cruises is known for.

"Every element of a Celebrity River Cruises sailing is designed to bring guests closer to Europe's culture, history and people, onboard and ashore," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "Our Before and After Stays are more than an extension of a Celebrity River Cruises vacation, these stays are designed to deepen connection — to the cities, to the people who bring them to life, and to each other — leaving guests with the kind of stories and feelings that only come from truly getting close to a place."

Personalized, authentic experiences, led by locals.

Local experts lead every Before and After Stay, which includes one Discovery Collection tour each day. Celebrity River Cruises' take on shore excursions, Discovery Collection tours are experiences built around each city's most rare, remarkable, and authentic stories.

Guests can choose one of at least three themed tour options each day, allowing them to explore each city through their own interests — whether it's history, food, art, or just the feeling of wandering somewhere that feels entirely new — at their own pace.

Local Storytellers are local experts, not tour guides. They lead small groups on one included tour per day. The tours go beyond landmarks to the moments that define local life.

Destination Insiders act as trusted local friends. They know each city better than any guidebook and help guests find its most authentic experiences.

In Amsterdam, a contemporary artist who calls the city home leads guests through Amsterdam's street art scene, revealing a city where creativity lives in public. This Local Storyteller takes guests to Amsterdam's most vibrant creative districts, where monumental murals and evolving walls show how the city has protected creative freedom. The day ends with guests picking up a spray can and co-creating a piece on the wall themselves, transforming them from observers of Amsterdam's vibrant art scene, into active participants in its creative expression.

In Prague, if guests are drawn to history and mystery, they follow the mystical trail of alchemists and ancient scholars through Gothic spires and hidden symbols. For the history buffs who want an even richer experience, they descend into Prague's shadowed defenses — medieval walls, secret bunkers, and Cold War shelters that witnessed centuries of survival. For guests who best discover a destination through food and drink culture, they can trace the city's soul through centuries of Czech beer heritage, historic taverns, and the stories poured into every glass.

A seamless, end-to-end experience, The Celebrity Way.

Before and After Stays are an extension of Celebrity River Cruises' premium onboard experience, bringing Celebrity's service-first approach to each city. With centrally located, high-end accommodations and daily destination programming, guests can enjoy a balance of guided discovery and personal exploration, with optional premium experiences available for even deeper immersion.

The program handles every detail in advance. Guests do not coordinate or confirm, so they can simply enjoy their stay. Every Before and After Stay also includes premium or ultra-premium hotel accommodations, daily breakfasts, and ship transfers.

2027 and 2028 Before and After Stays are on sale now.

With 33 sailings in 2027 and 160 sailings in 2028, Celebrity River Cruises will take guests to more than 50 destinations along the Rhine and Danube. These sailings invite travelers to experience Europe at its most authentic — from tasting regional wines to strolling cobbled village streets — while discovering a new perspective each day.

As a part of Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Cruises collaborates with regional organizations and small enterprises along Europe's rivers to create year-round economic opportunities, championing local artisans, farmers, and cultural institutions within each destination. Programs help safeguard heritage by supporting traditional crafts, music, and storytelling, ensuring that guests experience authentic local culture while communities retain and celebrate their identity. Through volunteering and charitable contributions, Royal Caribbean Group backs education, social inclusion, and infrastructure improvements in towns and villages across Europe.

To book and experience Europe's rivers The Celebrity Way, visit www.celebritycruises.com/river, contact a Celebrity River Cruises expert at 1-833-474-8803, visit Future Cruise on board, or contact a trusted travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ocean and river ships traveling to over 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones — guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises