Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin Joins Montclair Dental Spa To Offer New Smiles With Porcelain Veneers

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 -- Celebrity dentist Dr. Catrise Austin best known for transforming Cardi B's smile joins top cosmetic and spa dentistry practice in Montclair New Jersey to help patients look and feel more confident and sexy in 2023.

Montclair Dental Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of world-renowned cosmetic dentist, Dr. Catrise Austin, to its team of dental professionals. Dr. Austin, who was recently selected as ''Top Cosmetic Dentist of The Year'' in 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Montclair Dental Spa, having built a reputation as one of the leading cosmetic dentists in the world. With over 25 years of experience in the field, Dr. Austin has transformed the smiles of famous patients including Cardi B, Eva Marcille, A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Yung Bleu, American Idol Top 10 contestant Lady K, and countless other non-famous patients using porcelain veneers to quickly provide beautiful permanent straight white teeth in just 1-2 weeks.

At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin will be providing a range of cosmetic dentistry services, including dental exams, teeth cleanings, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns, bridges, and dental implants. Sleep dentistry is also available for patients who are nervous about receiving dental care. With her exceptional skills and dedication to patient care, she will be an invaluable asset to the practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Austin to Montclair Dental Spa," said owner Dr. Joseph Moussa. "Her passion for cosmetic dentistry, combined with her extensive experience will bring a new level of excellence to our already top-notch dental practice."

Dr. Austin is excited to join the Montclair Dental Spa team and is eager to use her skills to help patients to stop hiding behind their smiles and finally achieve the smiles of their dreams. "I am honored to join such a respected and innovative practice," she said. "I am looking forward to providing my patients with the highest quality dental care in our relaxing dental spa as well as helping them achieve the beautiful, healthy smiles they deserve in 2023."

Montcalir Dental Spa is now accepting new patients and is located at 204 Claremont Ave, Montclair, NJ. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Catrise Austin, call (973) 744-1527. She also offers virtual consultations for patients who live out of state.

For more information on Montclair Dental Spa and services offered, please visit the company website at www.montclairdentalspa.com.

For a free digital copy of Dr. Catrise Austin's #1 best selling book Porcelain Veneers Exposed, visit https://drcatriseaustin.com/porcelain-veneers-exposed-full-book-free-download/

Contact: Celebrity Branding

Phone: 855-283-6337

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Montclair Dental Spa