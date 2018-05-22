Celebrity Designer Chip Wade And Sears Home Services Offer Tips To Get Your Home Ready For Summer - Inside And Out

"No one can afford surprises during the sweltering summer months," Wade said. "By following basic maintenance tips, trying a few quick fixes on your own, and calling in the professionals when needed, homeowners can have peace-of-mind all summer long."

Start with Chip's best DIY tips for both inside and outside the home:

Inside the Home

Air conditioning: To prevent breakdowns and improve efficiency, inspect and replace the air filter as frequently as recommended in the owner's manual. And before the full heat of Summer arrives, be sure to call a professional to inspect and tune up the A/C unit as well.

To prevent breakdowns and improve efficiency, inspect and replace the air filter as frequently as recommended in the owner's manual. And before the full heat of Summer arrives, be sure to call a professional to inspect and tune up the A/C unit as well. Washer and dryer: Prevent mold from building in a front-load washer's gasket seal by running a hot washer load with a cleaner like Washer Magic, available on SearsPartsDirect.com.

Prevent mold from building in a front-load washer's gasket seal by running a hot washer load with a cleaner like Washer Magic, available on SearsPartsDirect.com. Refrigerator water filter: Keep water fresh by changing the filter every six months, either through notifications from a Kenmore smart refrigerator or by joining Sears' Automatic Reorder program.

Outside the Home

Detect for leaks: Check hoses and exterior faucets for leaks, and place Sears Home Services' smart Wally sensors under sinks, near toilets and appliances to detect water leaks and changes in temperature and humidity.

Check hoses and exterior faucets for leaks, and place Sears Home Services' smart Wally sensors under sinks, near toilets and appliances to detect water leaks and changes in temperature and humidity. Clean the grill: Turn a gas grill's heat up to high, let the grill run with the lid closed for a few minutes and scrub with a grill brush once cooled. Completely empty a charcoal grill and wipe out any ashy residue, cleaning it inside and out with hot water, a scrubby sponge and some liquid dishwashing soap.

"These tips are a great starting point and can be quick fixes to save time and money," said Jim Gimeson, chief operating officer at Sears Home Services. "However, before any project – big or small – homeowners should refer to the appliance manual to troubleshoot and follow all safety instructions. If the solution is not in the manual, it may be time to call in a professional."

For expert help, Sears Home Services technicians can come to the home to perform a comprehensive HVAC or Kitchen & Laundry maintenance check - a 64-point inspection of appliances, cleaning and testing to ensure they're operating properly. For more tips on summer home preparation, check out this video, and for more information on services and seasonal offerings, visit SearsHomeServices.com/Summer.

About Sears Home Services:

As the nation's number one provider of appliance services, Sears Home Services has more than 5,000 expert technicians who make nearly five million service calls annually. Sears offers a complete solution for homeowners, helping members purchase, service and replace their appliances, as well as manage and maintain their homes and a variety of products within their homes, from fitness equipment to lawn mowers and snow blowers. Sears has the largest fleet of services technicians in neighborhoods throughout the U.S.

About Sears, Roebuck and Co.

Sears, Roebuck and Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD), is a leading integrated retailer providing merchandise and related services and is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through shopyourway.com. Sears, Roebuck offers its wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada. Sears, Roebuck also offers a variety of merchandise and services through sears.com, landsend.com and specialty catalogs. Sears, Roebuck offers consumers leading proprietary brands including Kenmore, Craftsman, and DieHard -- among the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S. The company is the nation's No. 1 provider of appliance services, with more than 12 million service and installation calls made annually. For more information, visit the Sears, Roebuck website at www.sears.com or the Sears Holdings Corporation website at www.searsholdings.com.

Contact: Alyssa Schor, alyssa.schor@zenogroup.com; Larry Costello, larry.costello@searshc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrity-designer-chip-wade-and-sears-home-services-offer-tips-to-get-your-home-ready-for-summer--inside-and-out-300652391.html

SOURCE Sears Home Services

Related Links

https://www.searshomeservices.com/

