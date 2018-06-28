Celebrity Designer Partners With eBay.co.uk to Celebrate Pride

This will be the second year that eBay.co.uk has supported the charity, which provides safe homes, mentoring, training and support to young people 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness following coming out.

Says Henry Holland: "I feel passionate about the Albert Kennedy Trust and their amazing work and the team that make it all happen. I have worked with some of the young people who have benefited from their amazing support on this design and it really was a collaboration between us all. I hope everyone loves wearing it and promoting the message behind it as much as we enjoyed designing it."

eBay spokesperson and VP, UK Trading, Murray Lambell says: "We are thrilled to be supporting the great work of The Albert Kennedy Trust and using the people power of our marketplace to make a difference to these communities. In 2017 eBay for Charity raised over £27M for thousands of UK charities, from small local organisations to big national charities."

Tim Sigsworth MBE, CEO The Albert Kennedy Trust says: "The Albert Kennedy Trust is excited to be supported by eBay for Charity again this year. As the national LGBT youth homelessness charity, we are always looking to raise vital funds and awareness in new ways to support our work to provide safe homes and support to LGBT people aged 16-25. Through eBay's Pride Hub everyone can show their support through a range of exclusive merchandise and one of a kind items so that no young person has to choose between a safe home and being who they are."

eBay Inc

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2015, eBay enabled $82 billion of gross merchandise volume.

For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit http://www.ebayinc.com

The Albert Kennedy Trust

The Albert Kennedy Trust is the UK's LGBT youth homelessness charity. It provides safe homes, mentoring, training and support to young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness following coming out to their parents, caregivers or communities. The charity was founded in 1989 and operates service centres in London, Manchester and Newcastle and works across the UK through its digital service, inter-AKT. In 2017, AKT provided over 6,000 nights off the street, over 1,000 hours of mentoring and provided intensive levels of support for over 500 vulnerable young LGBT people.

24% of young people facing homelessness in the UK identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Transgender, with 77% citing abuse and rejection by their families after coming out as the primary reason. The Albert Kennedy Trust provides safe homes, mentoring and support to ensure that no young person has to choose between a safe home and being who they are.

It only takes £25 to keep a young person safe for one night when homeless or facing abuse just for being who they are. Shop our exclusive items and help the Albert Kennedy Trust in their mission to keep LGBT youth safe.

eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity harnesses the power of eBay's 171 million users to raise money for charities. Through eBay, charities can sell items to raise funds, sellers can donate a percentage of their proceeds and buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, the eBay community has raised £110 million for thousands of UK charities.

SOURCE eBay