Celebrity Fan Fest Draws National and International Audience

Over 36,000 people from Texas plus visitors from 44 states and seven countries attended the three-day festival to anxiously meet their favorite celebrities from film and television. This year's star-studded lineup featured special appearances from Jeremy Renner, Jason Momoa, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Wong, Amber Heard, Lee Pace, Dolph Lundgren, Fred Savage, Ray Fisher, Kimberly J. Brown, Alexandra Shipp, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Finn Bálor , Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Ernie Hudson, Walter Koenig, Joe Flanigan, Robert Picardo, Butch Patrick, Robert Wuhl and Malik Rose.

In addition to A-list Hollywood stars, attendees had the unique opportunity to view a carefully curated selection of the most iconic vehicles in Hollywood at the first-ever "CARS as STARS" exhibit, courtesy of this year's title sponsor, H-E-B. The new exhibit showcased more than 25 famous vehicles such as ECTO-1 of "Ghostbusters," DeLorean of "Back to the Future," the 1966 Batmobile, Shaggin Wagon of "Dumb and Dumber," Black Beauty of "Green Hornet" and K.I.T.T. of "Knight Rider."

"This summer's Celebrity Fan Fest was unforgettable to say the least," said PMX Events President Bob Wills. "We hosted a national and international audience and welcomed the largest lineup of DC and Marvel stars ever assembled in the Lone Star State. Celebrity Fan Fest is just getting started and we're proud to reveal that fans can expect our triumphant return in June 2020."



ABOUT CELEBRITY FAN FEST

San Antonio's premier comic convention, Celebrity Fan Fest, is an interactive fan festival featuring special appearances by prominent film and television celebrities. The "fan festival" offers an elevated immersive form of entertainment including celebrity meet and greet photo opportunities, a "CARS as STARS" exhibit, a gaming and virtual reality exhibit by Sony PlayStation, "Celebrity Kids Corner," "Vendor Village," "Artist Alley," special musical performances, plus much more.

ABOUT PMX EVENTS

PMX Events specializes in creating one-of-a-kind productions including comic conventions, movie and music festivals, family shows, non-profit fundraising events as well as foodie experiences. Based in San Antonio, Texas, PMX Events is a premier source for high-quality entertainment exhibitions. For more information about PMX events please visit, pmxevents.com.

