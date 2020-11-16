Celebrity Favorite Award-Winning Touchland Hand Sanitizers Now Available At Target.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchland, the cult beauty brand known for elevating everyday experiences with their revolutionary hand sanitizing solutions, has launched their Power Mist Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers at Target.com! Choose from four fan-favorite scents in Watermelon, Citrus, Aloe Vera and Neutral which are available exclusively online for $12 each.

Power Mists are packaged in a sleek, modern container with a pulverizer spray system to ensure that the fast-evaporating sanitizer formula is evenly distributed across your hands to kill 99.99% of harmful, illness causing germs. The dermatologist-tested formula is moisturizing, non-sticky and contains nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and essential oils. Touchland products are vegan, cruelty free, as well as free of triclosan, parabens and other harmful ingredients.

"We are beyond excited to expand our reach with our partnership with Target," says Andrea Lisbona, Touchland Founder and CEO. "After huge success with ULTA, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Bloomingdale's, Revolve and many more, we're so excited to have introduced the Target customer to the colorful world of Touchland. Our top two scents, Aloe Vera and Watermelon have been restocked twice in the past month!"

Touchland has been making waves throughout the beauty industry since 2018, first breaking onto the scene with a 450% over-pledged Kickstarter campaign. The brand quickly rose to popularity through social media, regularly going viral on Instagram and TikTok . Most recently, the celebrity-loved Power Mists came back in stock after briefly selling out and amassing a waiting list of more than 34,000 orders.

To learn more or shop the Power Mist collection, please visit Target.com.

ABOUT TOUCHLAND:

Touchland is for life-lovers. We are revolutionizing the hand sanitizing experience and believe hand hygiene should be fun, convenient and clean. Headquartered in Miami and founded by Andrea Lisbona in 2018, Touchland is the next generation of hand sanitizers. We've disrupted the market with our clean, cruelty-free and vegan formula paired with a sleek design. We promise this pocket-perfect product is full of what your hands need, not what they don't.

Touchland is currently available in two formats: the travel-sized Power Mist Hand Sanitizer, which comes in 8 scents and the commercial sized KUB, smartly designed for businesses,offices, and homes.

