Celebrity Hairstylist Johnny Wright Debuts New Book Natural & Curly Hair For Dummies

An Iconic Guide on Styling, Sustaining, and Celebrating Natural and Curly Hair

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnny Wright, Celebrity Hairstylist to clients like Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Tamron Hall, is excited to announce his first book in partnership with the bestselling For Dummies series. Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies is available now on Amazon and wherever books and eBooks are sold..

This book empowers readers on their natural and curly hair journey by taking them through the biology basics of natural and curly hair, sharing Wright's favorite personal product recommendations, and providing insider pro tips for protecting and maintaining healthy hair. But what sets this book apart is that Wright goes beyond practical how-to steps and dos and donts; he offers his book as a space for the curly and natural hair community. Wright's book is part instruction manual, part style maven, and part life guide that centers the curly and natural hair community in the spotlight.

"This book is a place to come together to learn, to teach, to heal, and to live your natural and curly hair life to the fullest," Wright says. "Within these pages, you'll find creation, inspiration, and celebration of our curly and natural hair community. In looking at what the CROWN Act, a law that prohibits discrimination based on hair style and hair texture, and what others in the community are doing for natural and curly hair, I hope this book adds my voice to the effort."

Wright continues, "Beauty is really about reflecting our power in all aspects of ourselves, including our hair, without hiding or feeling shame. With this book, I am here to help people embrace their natural beauty in all its glory and build our community up."

Johnny plans to embark on a nationwide book tour in 2023 teaching and guiding readers and consumers on the importance of caring for their natural and curly hair. To learn more about Johnny and to receive information on tour stops near you, please visit www.johnny-wright.com.

About Johnny Wright

A celebrity hairstylist with over 30 years of experience, Johnny Wright worked his way through Chicago and then Los Angeles before spending 8 years as Michelle Obama's personal hairstylist during the Obama Administration. Since 2019, he's worked as Tamron Hall's key hairstylist on her Emmy-Award winning eponymous daytime talk show and most recently co-starred in "To Catch a Beautician" with Tamar Braxton on Vh1. You'll also see his work on celebrities like Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, and Samira Wiley. Over his career, he has served in many roles, such as creative director for SoftSheen Carson for L'Oreal and ambassador for many brands, made appearances on HSN and other networks, and received multiple industry awards. Johnny's unique success is owed in part to years of welcoming all hair textures and types to his chair, master styling skills and precision cutting techniques as well as his passion for education, business ingenuity and infectious upbeat personality.

