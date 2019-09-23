Celebrity Home Loans Adds Jerry Kaplan to Its Executive Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Home Loans ("CHL") announced today Jerry Kaplan has joined the Company as its Chief of Capital Markets and a member of the Company's Executive Team. Kaplan will take over for Scotty Pickle, who will continue to serve as the Company's CFO. Kaplan brings 20 plus years of dedicated executive mortgage experience to CHL and will focus on developing advanced execution strategies and identify other revenue models that leverage CHL's multi-billion-dollar origination platform.

David Robnett, CEO of CHL, commented, "The addition of Jerry to our team speaks volumes for the direction of this organization. With his 20 years of executive leadership and unparalleled industry reputation, he had his choice of opportunities within this industry. Adding Jerry to our executive team allows us to continue an industry-leading expansion throughout the country. I could not be more excited to see the impact Jerry is going to have on our entire organization."

Jerry Kaplan released his own statement, "What attracted me to CHL was a combination of the leadership, vision, culture and business model. CHL's unique ability to recruit top talent is very exciting, and I feel that we can scale this company into a Top 10 lender in the U.S."

Additional requests for information and other inquiries can be directed to Eric Meadow, President of CHL at eric.meadow@celebrityhomeloans.com.

About Celebrity Home Loans

Celebrity Home Loans is a DBA of Midwest Equity Mortgage, LLC., which is wholly owned by Celebrity Financial, Inc. Licensed in 25 states with multiple offices in the US, MEM originates and funds residential mortgage loans under multiple DBA's throughout the U.S., including Midwest Equity Mortgage, eClick Lending, Alegre Home Loans, Von Mortgage, JVM Lending, PCL Financial, and Direct Mortgage Funding.

About Celebrity Financial, Inc.

Celebrity is a duly organized, privately held diversified financial services holding company based out of the US Virgin Islands. Celebrity has holdings in mortgage lending and FinTech. Additional inquiries related to Celebrity, its holdings, and future opportunities can be directed to David Robnett, CEO, at david@celebfinancial.com.

