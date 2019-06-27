Celebrity Interior Designer Inspired By Nashville In Latest Collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether she is designing the newest honky tonk or the most sought after high-rise, go-to celebrity interior designer, Kathy Anderson, knows that flooring is the foundation of any room. Fusing her elegant taste with everlasting hardwood floors, Anderson has teamed up with Jeff Rose, Partner at Mansion Hill Custom Floors, to create her debut hardwood floor collection.

"It has been our honor and pleasure to work with such a professional in her craft as Kathy Anderson and to help curate her new collection of wood-flooring," Jeff Rose says of the collaboration. "We feel her collection appeals to all tastes and styles and adds timeless beauty and value to any project."

With names like Cash Black, Whiskey Night, Cowboy Honey and Dolly Blonde Anderson's latest collection with Mansion Hill pays homage to her Nashville roots. From light to dark, contemporary to traditional, all finishes are individually striking and are sure to floor anyone!

"A beautiful wood floor can elevate a space with it's natural richness and warmth," says Kathy Anderson IIDA, owner and principal designer at Anderson Design Studio. "We're excited to collaborate with a knowledgeable and service driven company like Mansion Hill Flooring. With this collection, we're bringing the luxury of custom wood into projects of all sizes and budgets."

Want to see this exquisite line in-person? Nashville's own high-end remodeling and construction company, Hartert-Russell, is displaying it in their showroom on Bransford Avenue. Call 615-386-0020 to schedule an appointment.

Kathy Anderson has designed the "New Nashville" and made her name as the city's leading celebrity designer. From the newest honky tonks on Broadway, the hottest restaurants in town, or the residences of Nashville's elite, she has done it all and her expansive portfolio shows it.

Anderson's most notable projects include RCA Studio A, backstage of the Grand Ole Opry House, and the private residences of Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, and Ashley Judd. Kathy Anderson also recently debuted a custom rug collection with Orientalist Home.

