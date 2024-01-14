Celebrity Judges and Hosts Announced for the 2024 Miss America Competition

News provided by

The Miss America Opportunity

14 Jan, 2024, 14:57 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss America Opportunity is proud to announce its esteemed panel of celebrity judges for the 2024 Miss America competition to be held in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 14. These extraordinary individuals will be tasked with selecting the next Miss America, who will be awarded $60,000 in tuition scholarships to attend a school of her choosing, and will spend her year of service as the official brand ambassador for the Miss America Opportunity.

The panel includes renowned model and actress Cynthia Bailey, entrepreneur and author Elena Cardone, founder of Susan G. Komen and breast cancer advocate Ambassador Nancy Brinker, CEO and wellness advocate Susan Malzoni, former model and entrepreneur Shelley Goodstein, and wedding and entertaining expert David Tutera.

This year's hosts include television correspondent and film critic Nikki Novak and entertainment reporter and producer Terrance J.

The Miss America competition is a time-honored tradition that celebrates the talent, intellect, and accomplishments of women across the country. This year's competition will take place at the Walt Disney Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 14th at 7PM.

The competition can be streamed live for free on WatchMissAmerica.com. For more information on Miss America and the 2024 competition, please visit MissAmerica.org.

About Miss America
Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing their personal and professional goals while advocating serving as a positive role model in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead" engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

Contact: Tiffani Singleton
Miss America Opportunity
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Phone: (561) 420-5342

SOURCE The Miss America Opportunity

Also from this source

Hanley House, Miss North Carolina's Teen,Wins 2024 Miss America's Teen Competition in Orlando, Florida

Hanley House, Miss North Carolina's Teen,Wins 2024 Miss America's Teen Competition in Orlando, Florida

Hanley House was crowned the winner of the 2024 Miss America's Teen Competition. Hanley represented the state of North Carolina and wowed the judges...
The 2024 Miss America Preliminary Competition Winners!

The 2024 Miss America Preliminary Competition Winners!

Miss America is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Miss America Preliminary Competition, held at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

Image1

Women

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.