Celebrity Life Coach Karina Safarova Launches New Podcast Series, “Life Makeover", Featuring Renowned Business Coach Bill Walsh as Inaugural Guest

MIAMI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life transformation expert, Karina Safarova, known as "The Queen of Coaching" and "Billionaires Icon," is excited to announce the launch of her highly anticipated podcast, "Life Makeover." With a mission to empower individuals to achieve holistic transformations in all aspects of their lives, Safarova's podcast promises to be a game-changer for those seeking personal and professional growth. 

Weekly episodes of Life Makeover will include insightful conversations with experts from various fields, delving into the secrets of their success and sharing invaluable strategies for personal development. Listeners can expect candid discussions, actionable advice, and transformative insights. For the inaugural episode, Safarova has secured the esteemed presence of renowned global business coach, Bill Walsh.

"I am absolutely honored to be the inaugural guest on the Life Makeover podcast with Karina Safarova," said Bill Walsh. "I like to call Karina 'big boss' as she is paving the way for extraordinary conversations and life-changing insights, and I'm exhilarated to be a part of this transformative movement."

As the host and mentor, Karina Safarova aims to guide her audience towards a new awakening and shift in their lives. Whether they are aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals, or individuals seeking personal growth and fulfillment, the podcast offers a transformative journey that will equip listeners with the tools they need to elevate their game and become more.

"I'm thrilled to bring together the brightest minds and thought leaders from around the world to share their wisdom for personal and professional success," says Safarova. "My goal is to empower listeners to create holistic transformations and there's no better way to kick off this process than with Bill Walsh!"

Life Makeover is readily available on major platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners can subscribe to receive updates and gain access to exclusive content by visiting  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/life-makeover/id1696474688. Upcoming guests include Forbes Riley, Tim Storey, and Paul Getter.  

For media inquiries, please contact Lynn Aronberg Public Relations at [email protected] or 310-299-6143.

About Karina Safarova: Karina Safarova, acclaimed as "The Queen of Coaching" and "Billionaires Icon," is a renowned celebrity life coach, author, and motivational speaker. Through her podcast, "Life Makeover," Safarova aims to inspire and guide listeners towards personal and professional success. https://karinasafarova.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156839/Karina_Safarova.jpg

