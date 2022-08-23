CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST ASHUNTA SHERIFF UNVEILS EPONYMOUS MAKEUP LINE, ASHUNTA SHERIFF BEAUTY

Ashunta Taps Twenty Years of Professional Makeup Experience to a Create Vegan, Vibrant & Bold Conscious Beauty Line

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashunta Sheriff Beauty , black-owned beauty with a conscience, introduces a world of bold, beautiful color from Emmy-nominated celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks.

Known for her work with Taraji P. Henson, Sean Combs, Alicia Keys, Yvonne Orji, Zendaya, Molly Sims, Janelle Monae, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tessa Thompson, Tika Sumpter, Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, Marisa Tomei, Ciara, Jazmine Sullivan and many other Hollywood stars, Ashunta Sheriff brings over two decades of professional experience to her line.

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty MagnetiEYES™ Day & Night Lash Set. New magnetic liquid liner technology, lets you go from day to night without glue or mess. If you can line, you can lash!

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty offers vibrant cruelty-free, vegan products every skin shade and type.

"I created Ashunta Sheriff Beauty to bring easy-to-use, quality products that create flawless, stunning and bold makeup looks for all skin tones," shares Ashunta of her inspiration for the line. "I wanted to bring that A-list glamour to everyone with the same high-quality products that I use daily – on clients and myself."

The line features numerous innovative products and tools that are fun and easy-to-use with long-lasting results:

Products are available on https://ashuntabeauty.com .

About Ashunta Sheriff Beauty

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty delivers highly pigmented, cruelty-free, vegan beauty products for all skin tones. Our products are long-wearing and eco-friendly. From paper packaging to reduced carbon footprint manufacturing, we are taking steps to do our part. We are a Black-owned beauty brand and proud to be a part of this growing conscious global beauty collective.

https://ashuntabeauty.com

@ashuntasheriffbeauty

